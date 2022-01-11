FGFTReb
QUINNIPIACMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marfo151-50-00-1212
Rigoni232-92-21-2316
Jones211-40-01-3412
Williams141-40-01-1003
Chenery224-71-20-0149
Balanc263-152-22-90410
McGuire256-92-21-72314
Riggins206-83-30-12015
Blunt180-22-20-2112
Kortright131-40-00-0132
Guth20-00-00-0000
King10-02-20-2002
Totals20025-6714-156-28161867

Percentages: FG .373, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Balanc 2-6, Williams 1-4, Chenery 0-1, Jones 0-1, Kortright 0-1, Blunt 0-2, Marfo 0-2, McGuire 0-2, Rigoni 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marfo 2, McGuire 2, Chenery).

Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Marfo 3, McGuire, Riggins, Rigoni, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Chenery 3, Jones 2, Balanc).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CANISIUSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hitchon242-50-00-6245
Fofana387-111-22-95018
Harried398-174-40-70421
Henderson376-105-60-53118
Long121-40-01-2333
Fritz233-72-21-2239
Green141-30-00-0022
Ahemed121-31-20-3003
Kulakowski10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6013-164-34151779

Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Fofana 3-5, Fritz 1-1, Hitchon 1-3, Long 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Harried 1-6, Ahemed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Harried 2, Green, Henderson, Long).

Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 4, Harried 4, Henderson 3, Long 2).

Steals: 4 (Henderson 2, Ahemed, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac244367
Canisius384179

A_871 (2,176).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you