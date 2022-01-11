|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marfo
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Rigoni
|23
|2-9
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|6
|Jones
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|2
|Williams
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Chenery
|22
|4-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|9
|Balanc
|26
|3-15
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|4
|10
|McGuire
|25
|6-9
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|14
|Riggins
|20
|6-8
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|15
|Blunt
|18
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Kortright
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Guth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|King
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|14-15
|6-28
|16
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .373, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Balanc 2-6, Williams 1-4, Chenery 0-1, Jones 0-1, Kortright 0-1, Blunt 0-2, Marfo 0-2, McGuire 0-2, Rigoni 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Marfo 2, McGuire 2, Chenery).
Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Marfo 3, McGuire, Riggins, Rigoni, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Chenery 3, Jones 2, Balanc).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hitchon
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|4
|5
|Fofana
|38
|7-11
|1-2
|2-9
|5
|0
|18
|Harried
|39
|8-17
|4-4
|0-7
|0
|4
|21
|Henderson
|37
|6-10
|5-6
|0-5
|3
|1
|18
|Long
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Fritz
|23
|3-7
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|Green
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Ahemed
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Kulakowski
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|13-16
|4-34
|15
|17
|79
Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Fofana 3-5, Fritz 1-1, Hitchon 1-3, Long 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Harried 1-6, Ahemed 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Harried 2, Green, Henderson, Long).
Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 4, Harried 4, Henderson 3, Long 2).
Steals: 4 (Henderson 2, Ahemed, Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|24
|43
|—
|67
|Canisius
|38
|41
|—
|79
A_871 (2,176).