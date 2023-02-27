New YorkSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387136Totals37121211
Lcastro lf3120Donovan 3b3223
Cnsegra rf1000T.Mtter 3b2120
Gllorme ss3022Notbaar cf3111
M.Perez c1000Gldhmdt 1b2010
P.Alnso 1b2100L.Baker 1b3213
Wi.Lugo 1b1111N.Grman 2b2100
Almonte rf2010Qrecuto 2b2000
Br.Baty 3b2110P.DJong dh2000
Vientos 3b3011J.Yepez dh1110
Muricio ss2112Carlson rf3013
To.Nido c3010Brleson rf1000
Ramirez cf2010M.Gomez lf4011
Alvarez dh3000Herrera c1110
H.Snger dh2000P.Pages c2000
J.Praza 2b3000Ma.Winn ss3210
J.Arauz 2b1000J.Rivas ss1000
Cedrola cf3220Scott II cf1100
D LSnts lf1000Church lf1000

New York110200003-7
St. Louis00205023(x)-12

E_Mauricio (1), Misiewicz (1). DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Guillorme (1), Nido (1), Nootbaar (1), Yepez (1), Carlson (1). HR_Lugo (1), Mauricio (2), Donovan (2), Baker (1). SB_Locastro (2), Motter (1), Goldschmidt (1), Winn (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Peterson200013
Grey BS, 0-1232201
Chacin L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-335521
McLoughlin2-310000
Wilson12-322010
Dibrell1-300011
Valverde1-333321
Parsons2-300001
St. Louis
Thomas252213
Pallante110002
Stratton132220
Walsh W, 1-0100000
Hence H, 1100011
Misiewicz H, 1110001
Loutos100001
Parsons133302

HBP_by_Thomas (Locastro).

WP_Parsons, Stratton (2).

Balk_Wilson (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, CB Bucknor;.

T_2:59. A_5218

