|New York
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|6
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|11
|Lcastro lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Donovan 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Cnsegra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Gllorme ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Notbaar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Wi.Lugo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Grman 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Almonte rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|P.DJong dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Yepez dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Muricio ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brleson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Gomez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|H.Snger dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Pages c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Winn ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Arauz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rivas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Scott II cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D LSnts lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Church lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|110
|200
|003
|-
|7
|St. Louis
|002
|050
|23(x)
|-
|12
E_Mauricio (1), Misiewicz (1). DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Guillorme (1), Nido (1), Nootbaar (1), Yepez (1), Carlson (1). HR_Lugo (1), Mauricio (2), Donovan (2), Baker (1). SB_Locastro (2), Motter (1), Goldschmidt (1), Winn (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Peterson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Grey BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chacin L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|McLoughlin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dibrell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Valverde
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Thomas
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Pallante
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Walsh W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hence H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Misiewicz H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loutos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
HBP_by_Thomas (Locastro).
WP_Parsons, Stratton (2).
Balk_Wilson (2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, CB Bucknor;.
T_2:59. A_5218
