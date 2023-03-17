St. LouisMiami
Donovan 2b3210J.Sgura 3b3021
J.Rivas ss2000I.Lewis 3b0000
Carlson rf4222Gurriel 1b2000
Kprniak rf1000J.Rizzo 1b1000
J.Wlker lf4112J.Soler rf3000
S.Hurst lf1100Rosario rf1000
Cntrras dh3223G.Coper dh3010
Alvarez dh3121Msa Jr. dh1000
N.Grman 3b3121A.Grcia lf3000
Qrecuto 3b2110K.Wtson ss1000
J.Yepez 1b3111J.Wndle ss3010
L.Baker 1b1000B.Allen lf1000
Knizner c4110J.Berti 2b2110
P.Pages c0001Hnojosa 2b1000
Mercado cf4211S.Chvez c3000
Ma.Winn ss4134Chs Jr. cf3111
Rbrtson 2b0000

St. Louis091031200-16
Miami001000010-2

E_Segura (1), Wendle (1), Berti (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Miami 3. LOB_St. Louis 8, Miami 5. 2B_Walker (4), Contreras (2), Gorman (1), Winn (2), Segura (2), Wendle (2). 3B_Mercado (1), Winn (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (2).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Matz W, 2-0541103
VerHagen110001
Helsley100013
Hicks111110
Stratton100001
Miami
Rogers L, 0-1478822
Burgos2-345520
Quezada1-310000
Floro121101
Scott2-322220
Jozwiak1-300010
Puk100013
Villalobos110000

HBP_by_Matz (Gurriel), Rogers (Mercado).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, David Rackley; Third, Mike Estabrook; .

T_2:46. A_4260

