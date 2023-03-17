|St. Louis
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|16
|17
|16
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Donovan 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Rivas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Lewis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kprniak rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Hurst lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|G.Coper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Msa Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Wtson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Yepez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Allen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|P.Pages c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|S.Chvez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Winn ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Chs Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rbrtson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|091
|031
|200
|-
|16
|Miami
|001
|000
|010
|-
|2
E_Segura (1), Wendle (1), Berti (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Miami 3. LOB_St. Louis 8, Miami 5. 2B_Walker (4), Contreras (2), Gorman (1), Winn (2), Segura (2), Wendle (2). 3B_Mercado (1), Winn (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (2).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Matz (Gurriel), Rogers (Mercado).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, David Rackley; Third, Mike Estabrook; .
T_2:46. A_4260
