|Miami
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|3
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Donovan 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chs Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Soler lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Edman ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|G.Coper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Wlker rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|D L Crz dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Pages c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|N.Grman dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Linarez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Yepez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Berti ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Allen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Winn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|004
|10(x)
|-
|5
E_Segura (2). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 8, St. Louis 5. SB_Walker (2), Contreras (2), Gorman (1), Carlson (1). SF_Yepez.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Brazoban, Castano, Puk 2.
Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ryan Additon;.
T_2:19. A_4941
