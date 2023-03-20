MiamiSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32070Totals30563
L.Arrez 2b3020Donovan 3b4020
Chs Jr. cf4000Qrecuto 3b0100
J.Soler lf3010T.Edman ss3100
G.Coper dh3010J.Wlker rf4100
D L Crz dh0000Cntrras c2110
A.Grcia rf4000P.Pages c1000
J.Sgura 3b4020N.Grman dh3111
Gurriel 1b4000Linarez dh1000
J.Wndle ss2000J.Yepez lf3001
J.Berti ss2000Carlson cf2011
A.Allen c3010Mercado cf1000
T.Mtter 1b3010
Ma.Winn 2b3000

Miami000000000-0
St. Louis00000410(x)-5

E_Segura (2). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 8, St. Louis 5. SB_Walker (2), Contreras (2), Gorman (1), Carlson (1). SF_Yepez.

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Castano530014
Okert L, 0-11-314320
Brazoban2-310001
Puk111101
Scott100002
St. Louis
Woodford550017
VerHagen W, 2-0100011
Cabrera120001
Hicks100010
Whitley100001

WP_Brazoban, Castano, Puk 2.

Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ryan Additon;.

T_2:19. A_4941

