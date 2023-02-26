St. LouisMiami
Totals428168Totals31262
T.Edman ss3110Chs Jr. cf2000
Ma.Winn ss2021J.Amaya ss2000
O'Neill cf3011J.Soler lf2000
Mercado cf2011Burdick rf2021
J.Yepez 1b3110L.Arrez 2b2000
L.Baker 1b2000Grshans 3b1011
Arenado dh2110G.Coper 1b2000
Crk III dh3010J.Rizzo 1b1000
N.Grman 2b3122A.Grcia rf2000
Qrecuto 2b2000J.Mngum cf2000
J.Wlker lf4123J.Sgura 3b2000
M.Antco lf1010B.Mller lf2010
Brleson rf2000J.Wndle ss2010
M.Gomez rf2120Hnojosa 2b2000
Knizner c3000Stllngs c1000
Barrera c1100Rosario pr0100
J.Frmin 3b3110A.Allen c2000
T.Mtter 3b1000Encrncn dh1110
Barstad dh1000

St. Louis500100020-8
Miami000002000-2

E_Burdick (1), Hinojosa (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, Miami 6. 2B_O'Neill (1), Fermin (1). HR_Walker (1). SF_Groshans.

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas W, 1-0200003
Hudson220000
Helsley100001
Hicks2-312230
Lunn H, 11-300001
VerHagen100000
Rodriguez120001
Leahy110003
Miami
Cueto L, 0-1255501
Perez241101
Stewart100001
De Jesus220011
Simpson132010
Reynolds120002

Balk_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Mike Estabrook; .

T_2:26. A_3620

