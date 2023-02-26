|St. Louis
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|T.Edman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chs Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Winn ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|J.Amaya ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Burdick rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|J.Yepez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grshans 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Arenado dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crk III dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grman 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mngum cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlker lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|J.Sgura 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Antco lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brleson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Hnojosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Frmin 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barstad dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|500
|100
|020
|-
|8
|Miami
|000
|002
|000
|-
|2
E_Burdick (1), Hinojosa (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, Miami 6. 2B_O'Neill (1), Fermin (1). HR_Walker (1). SF_Groshans.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Balk_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Mike Estabrook; .
T_2:26. A_3620
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.