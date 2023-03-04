|St. Louis
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Abrms ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Downs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlker lf
|4
|3
|4
|3
|L.Thmas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kprniak lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|I.Vrgas ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Grman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|P.Pages c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Yepez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|P.DJong dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|I.Pneda c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jak.Alu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Stuss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Vlera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Antco cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Casey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|020
|402
|-
|9
|Washington
|020
|002
|020
|-
|6
E_Gomez (2), Alu (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Washington 4. 2B_Walker (3), Contreras (1), Baker (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Walker 2 (3), Koperniak (1), Gorman (1), DeJong (1), Adams (1), Smith (1).
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Walsh (Pineda).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez; .
T_2:26. A_3260
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.