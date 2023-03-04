St. LouisWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals419149Totals35686
Donovan 3b3000C.Abrms ss3010
T.Mtter 3b1100J.Downs 2b2000
J.Wlker lf4343L.Thmas rf3000
Kprniak lf1111I.Vrgas ss0100
N.Grman 2b4122Dckrson lf3010
Rbrtson 2b1110M.Adams 1b1112
Cntrras c3010Meneses dh4110
P.Pages c2110D.Smith 1b3112
J.Yepez 1b3000D L Rsa rf1000
L.Baker 1b2011Cndlrio 3b3110
P.DJong dh3112I.Pneda c0000
C.Pnder dh1000Ke.Ruiz c2110
M.Gomez rf5010Garrett lf2000
Qrecuto ss3010Jak.Alu 2b3011
W.Stuss ph1000L.Vlera 3b1000
M.Antco cf4000V.Rbles cf3001
D.Casey cf1000

St. Louis001020402-9
Washington020002020-6

E_Gomez (2), Alu (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Washington 4. 2B_Walker (3), Contreras (1), Baker (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Walker 2 (3), Koperniak (1), Gorman (1), DeJong (1), Adams (1), Smith (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Thomas352203
Gallegos100001
Suarez H, 1100001
Cabrera W, 1-0, BS, 0-1122201
Naughton H, 2100000
Walsh H, 1112211
Misiewicz S, 1-1100001
Washington
Gray230001
Cavalli221115
Colome BS, 0-1122200
Peralta110001
Kuhl L, 0-1, BS, 0-1134411
Harris100003
Weems132201

HBP_by_Walsh (Pineda).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez; .

T_2:26. A_3260

