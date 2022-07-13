Through October 21, 2021
(x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920)
PlayerNo.
1. Hank Aaron2,297
2. x-Albert Pujols2,170
3. Alex Rodriguez2,086
4. Barry Bonds1,996
5. Lou Gehrig1,995
6. Stan Musial1,951
7. Jimmie Foxx1,922
8. Eddie Murray1,917
9. Willie Mays1,903
10. Mel Ott1,860
11. Carl Yastrzemski1,844
12. Ted Williams1,839
13. x-Miguel Cabrera1,838
14. Ken Griffey Jr.1,836
15. Rafael Palmeiro1,835

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you