Through April 2022

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera652
2. Trevor Hoffman601
3. Lee Smith478
4. Francisco Rodriguez437
5. John Franco424
6. Billy Wagner422
7. x-Craig Kimbrel393
8. Dennis Eckersley390
9. x-Kenley Jansen378
10. Joe Nathan377
11. Jonathan Papelbon368
12. Jeff Reardon367
13. Troy Percival358
14. Randy Myers347
15. Rollie Fingers341
16. John Wetteland330
17. Francisco Cordero329
18. Fernando Rodney327
19. Roberto Hernandez326
20. Houston Street324

