|Through 2022
|(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
|Player
|No.
|1. Nolan Ryan
|5,714
|2. Randy Johnson
|4,875
|3. Roger Clemens
|4,672
|4. Steve Carlton
|4,136
|5. Bert Blyleven
|3,701
|6. Tom Seaver
|3,640
|7. Don Sutton
|3,574
|8. Gaylord Perry
|3,534
|9. Walter Johnson
|3,509
|10. Greg Maddux
|3,371
|11. Phil Niekro
|3,342
|12. Ferguson Jenkins
|3,192
|13. Pedro Martinez
|3,154
|14. Bob Gibson
|3,117
|15. Curt Schilling
|3,116
|16. CC Sabathia
|3,093
|17. John Smoltz
|3,084
|18. x-Max Scherzer
|3,079
|19. x-Justin Verlander
|3,068
|20. Jim Bunning
|2,855
|21. x-Zack Greinke
|2,834
|22. Mickey Lolich
|2,832
|23. Mike Mussina
|2,813
|24. y-Cy Young
|2,803
|25. Frank Tanana
|2,773
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.