|Through 2023
|(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
|Player
|No.
|1. Nolan Ryan
|5,714
|2. Randy Johnson
|4,875
|3. Roger Clemens
|4,672
|4. Steve Carlton
|4,136
|5. Bert Blyleven
|3,701
|6. Tom Seaver
|3,640
|7. Don Sutton
|3,574
|8. Gaylord Perry
|3,534
|9. Walter Johnson
|3,509
|10. Greg Maddux
|3,371
|11. x-Max Scherzer
|3,344
|12. Phil Niekro
|3,342
|12. x-Justin Verlander
|3,292
|14. Ferguson Jenkins
|3,192
|15. Pedro Martinez
|3,154
|16. Bob Gibson
|3,117
|17. Curt Schilling
|3,116
|18. CC Sabathia
|3,093
|29. John Smoltz
|3,084
|20. x-Zack Greinke
|2,955
|21. x-Clayton Kershaw
|2,918
|22. Jim Bunning
|2,855
|23. Mickey Lolich
|2,832
|24. Mike Mussina
|2,813
|25. y-Cy Young
|2,803
agate AP
Career Strikeout Leaders
- By The Associated Press
-
-
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Daughter of Methuen fire official dies in tragic Maine accident
- Police seek Windham boater in hit-and-run crash
- ‘I’m the same guy': Methuen's Niang earns generational wealth with new deal with Cavs
- 'Be very honest': Days Inn student enrollment in Methuen unknown
- Perry gets the call ... again: Andover native re-signs with Houston Texans
- Haverhill restaurant week, bigger than ever
- Haverhill preps for new school year
- Select Board approves more speed limit reductions
- Brito gets life sentence plus 142 to 201 years for 2017 crime spree
- Boater drowns in Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.