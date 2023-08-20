Through 2023
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
PlayerNo.
1. Nolan Ryan5,714
2. Randy Johnson4,875
3. Roger Clemens4,672
4. Steve Carlton4,136
5. Bert Blyleven3,701
6. Tom Seaver3,640
7. Don Sutton3,574
8. Gaylord Perry3,534
9. Walter Johnson3,509
10. Greg Maddux3,371
11. x-Max Scherzer3,344
12. Phil Niekro3,342
12. x-Justin Verlander3,292
14. Ferguson Jenkins3,192
15. Pedro Martinez3,154
16. Bob Gibson3,117
17. Curt Schilling3,116
18. CC Sabathia3,093
29. John Smoltz3,084
20. x-Zack Greinke2,955
21. x-Clayton Kershaw2,918
22. Jim Bunning2,855
23. Mickey Lolich2,832
24. Mike Mussina2,813
25. y-Cy Young2,803

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you