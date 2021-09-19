|Through 2020
|(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
|Player
|No.
|1. Nolan Ryan
|5,714
|2. Randy Johnson
|4,875
|3. Roger Clemens
|4,672
|4. Steve Carlton
|4,136
|5. Bert Blyleven
|3,701
|6. Tom Seaver
|3,640
|7. Don Sutton
|3,574
|8. Gaylord Perry
|3,534
|9. Walter Johnson
|3,509
|10. Greg Maddux
|3,371
|11. Phil Niekro
|3,342
|12. Ferguson Jenkins
|3,192
|13. Pedro Martinez
|3,154
|14. Bob Gibson
|3,117
|15. Curt Schilling
|3,116
|16. CC Sabathia
|3,093
|17. John Smoltz
|3,084
|18. x-Justin Verlander
|3,013
|19. x-Max Scherzer
|3,010
|20. Jim Bunning
|2,855
|21. Mickey Lolich
|2,832
|22. Mike Mussina
|2,813
|23. x-Zach Greinke
|2,806
|24. y-Cy Young
|2,803
|25. Frank Tanana
|2,773
agate AP
Career Strikeout Leaders
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LOS ANGELES — Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84.
BARAGA, Mich. (AP) — Fred Dakota, whose garage casino in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 1983 was a milestone for Native American gambling, has died at age 84.