Through 2020
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
PlayerNo.
1. Nolan Ryan5,714
2. Randy Johnson4,875
3. Roger Clemens4,672
4. Steve Carlton4,136
5. Bert Blyleven3,701
6. Tom Seaver3,640
7. Don Sutton3,574
8. Gaylord Perry3,534
9. Walter Johnson3,509
10. Greg Maddux3,371
11. Phil Niekro3,342
12. Ferguson Jenkins3,192
13. Pedro Martinez3,154
14. Bob Gibson3,117
15. Curt Schilling3,116
16. CC Sabathia3,093
17. John Smoltz3,084
18. x-Justin Verlander3,013
19. x-Max Scherzer3,010
20. Jim Bunning2,855
21. Mickey Lolich2,832
22. Mike Mussina2,813
23. x-Zach Greinke2,806
24. y-Cy Young2,803
25. Frank Tanana2,773

