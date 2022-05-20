|N.Y. Rangers
First Period_None. Penalties_Smith, CAR (Roughing), 3:19; Rooney, NYR (Roughing), 3:19; Chytil, NYR (Cross Checking), 6:19; Smith, CAR (Slashing), 6:19; Aho, CAR (High Sticking), 7:30; DeAngelo, CAR (Slashing), 12:08.
Second Period_1, Carolina, Smith 1 (Teravainen, Aho), 15:54 (sh). Penalties_Kreider, NYR (Slashing), 6:19; Skjei, CAR (High Sticking), 13:01; Rooney, NYR (Boarding), 16:39; Kreider, NYR (Slashing), 17:30.
Third Period_2, Carolina, Aho 4, 19:58 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 5-8-8_21. Carolina 8-8-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 4-4-0 (21 shots-20 saves). Carolina, Raanta 5-2-0 (21-21).
A_19,332 (18,680). T_2:34.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.
