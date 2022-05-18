|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Carolina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Lafreniere), 7:07. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR (High Sticking), 1:26; Strome, NYR (Tripping), 1:53.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_2, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen, Jarvis), 17:37. Penalties_None.
Overtime_3, Carolina, Cole 1 (Kotkaniemi, Smith), 3:12. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-11-4-1_28. Carolina 8-6-10-2_26.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 4-3-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Carolina, Raanta 4-2-0 (28-27).
A_18,705 (18,680). T_2:42.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk.
