|Carolina
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43.
Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served by Svechnikov (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:33; Simek, SJ (Closing Hand on the Puck), 7:00; Teravainen, CAR (High Sticking), 8:21; Gregor, SJ (Fighting), 13:49; Chatfield, CAR (Fighting), 13:49.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer 0-2-0 (35-33).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:27.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Bryan Pancich.
