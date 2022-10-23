|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Carolina
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
Second Quarter
Car_Moore 20 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), :29. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Walker 21 pass to Moore; Walker 23 pass to Foreman; Walker 11 pass to Marshall. Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 0.
Third Quarter
Car_Hubbard 17 run (Pineiro kick), 3:11. Drive: 3 plays, 77 yards, 00:49. Key Play: Foreman 60 run. Carolina 14, Tampa Bay 0.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 27, 13:38. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Brady 20 pass to Evans; Brady 19 pass to Otton; Brady 5 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-7; Brady 4 pass to Gage on 4th-and-2. Carolina 14, Tampa Bay 3.
Car_Tremble 29 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), 9:33. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Hubbard 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Foreman 27 run. Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3.
A_71,941.
|TB
|Car
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-12
|4-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-3
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|322
|343
|Total Plays
|66
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|46
|173
|Rushes
|16
|27
|Avg per rush
|2.875
|6.407
|NET YARDS PASSING
|276
|170
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-14
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|290
|177
|Completed-Att.
|32-49
|16-22
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.52
|7.391
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-2-2
|4-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-46.5
|7-51.429
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|92
|0
|Punt Returns
|4-46
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-30
|3-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:36
|29:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 6-24, Fournette 8-19, Godwin 1-2, Brady 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 15-118, Hubbard 9-63, Moore 1-(minus 3), Blackshear 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-49-0-290. Carolina, Walker 16-22-0-177.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 9-96, Godwin 7-43, Otton 4-64, Gage 4-39, Fournette 2-7, Miller 2-6, Kieft 1-18, Rudolph 1-8, R.White 1-8, Darden 1-1. Carolina, Moore 7-69, Marshall 2-31, Foreman 2-27, Hubbard 2-10, Tremble 1-29, Shenault 1-8, Thomas 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Darden 4-46. Carolina, S.Smith 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, R.White 2-46. Carolina, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, David 5-2-0, Edwards 4-2-0, McCollum 3-1-0, Neal 3-1-0, Senat 3-1-0, Vea 2-3-1, Nunez-Roches 2-2-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Winfield 2-0-0, D.White 1-4-0, Dean 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-0, Barrett 0-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 0-2-0, Delaney 0-1-0, Nassib 0-1-0. Carolina, Jackson 10-0-0, Hartsfield 5-2-0, S.Thompson 4-3-0, Woods 4-0-0, Burns 3-2-1, Der.Brown 3-1-0, Henderson 3-1-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Luvu 1-3-0, Wilson 1-2-0, Gross-Matos 1-1-0, Littleton 1-1-0, Haynes 1-0-0, Burris 0-3-0, McCall 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, None. Carolina, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
