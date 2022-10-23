Tampa Bay00033
Carolina077721

Second Quarter

Car_Moore 20 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), :29. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Walker 21 pass to Moore; Walker 23 pass to Foreman; Walker 11 pass to Marshall. Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 0.

Third Quarter

Car_Hubbard 17 run (Pineiro kick), 3:11. Drive: 3 plays, 77 yards, 00:49. Key Play: Foreman 60 run. Carolina 14, Tampa Bay 0.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 27, 13:38. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Brady 20 pass to Evans; Brady 19 pass to Otton; Brady 5 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-7; Brady 4 pass to Gage on 4th-and-2. Carolina 14, Tampa Bay 3.

Car_Tremble 29 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), 9:33. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Hubbard 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Foreman 27 run. Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3.

A_71,941.

TBCar
FIRST DOWNS1714
Rushing35
Passing148
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF2-124-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-30-0
TOTAL NET YARDS322343
Total Plays6650
Avg Gain4.96.9
NET YARDS RUSHING46173
Rushes1627
Avg per rush2.8756.407
NET YARDS PASSING276170
Sacked-Yds lost1-141-7
Gross-Yds passing290177
Completed-Att.32-4916-22
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play5.527.391
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-2-24-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.6-46.57-51.429
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE920
Punt Returns4-461-0
Kickoff Returns2-460-0
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-303-15
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:3629:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 6-24, Fournette 8-19, Godwin 1-2, Brady 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 15-118, Hubbard 9-63, Moore 1-(minus 3), Blackshear 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-49-0-290. Carolina, Walker 16-22-0-177.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 9-96, Godwin 7-43, Otton 4-64, Gage 4-39, Fournette 2-7, Miller 2-6, Kieft 1-18, Rudolph 1-8, R.White 1-8, Darden 1-1. Carolina, Moore 7-69, Marshall 2-31, Foreman 2-27, Hubbard 2-10, Tremble 1-29, Shenault 1-8, Thomas 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Darden 4-46. Carolina, S.Smith 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, R.White 2-46. Carolina, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, David 5-2-0, Edwards 4-2-0, McCollum 3-1-0, Neal 3-1-0, Senat 3-1-0, Vea 2-3-1, Nunez-Roches 2-2-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Winfield 2-0-0, D.White 1-4-0, Dean 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-0, Barrett 0-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 0-2-0, Delaney 0-1-0, Nassib 0-1-0. Carolina, Jackson 10-0-0, Hartsfield 5-2-0, S.Thompson 4-3-0, Woods 4-0-0, Burns 3-2-1, Der.Brown 3-1-0, Henderson 3-1-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Luvu 1-3-0, Wilson 1-2-0, Gross-Matos 1-1-0, Littleton 1-1-0, Haynes 1-0-0, Burris 0-3-0, McCall 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, None. Carolina, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

