|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Carolina
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
Second Quarter
Car_Moore 20 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), :29.
Third Quarter
Car_Hubbard 17 run (Pineiro kick), 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 27, 13:38.
Car_Tremble 29 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), 9:33.
A_71,941.
|TB
|Car
|First downs
|17
|14
|Total Net Yards
|322
|343
|Rushes-yards
|16-46
|27-173
|Passing
|276
|170
|Punt Returns
|4-46
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-49-0
|16-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-14
|1-7
|Punts
|6-46.5
|7-51.429
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|30:36
|29:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 6-24, Fournette 8-19, Godwin 1-2, Brady 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 15-118, Hubbard 9-63, Moore 1-(minus 3), Blackshear 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-49-0-290. Carolina, Walker 16-22-0-177.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 9-96, Godwin 7-43, Otton 4-64, Gage 4-39, Fournette 2-7, Miller 2-6, Kieft 1-18, Rudolph 1-8, R.White 1-8, Darden 1-1. Carolina, Moore 7-69, Marshall 2-31, Foreman 2-27, Hubbard 2-10, Tremble 1-29, Shenault 1-8, Thomas 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.