Tampa Bay00033
Carolina077721

Second Quarter

Car_Moore 20 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), :29.

Third Quarter

Car_Hubbard 17 run (Pineiro kick), 3:11.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 27, 13:38.

Car_Tremble 29 pass from Walker (Pineiro kick), 9:33.

A_71,941.

TBCar
First downs1714
Total Net Yards322343
Rushes-yards16-4627-173
Passing276170
Punt Returns4-461-0
Kickoff Returns2-460-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int32-49-016-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-141-7
Punts6-46.57-51.429
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-303-15
Time of Possession30:3629:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 6-24, Fournette 8-19, Godwin 1-2, Brady 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 15-118, Hubbard 9-63, Moore 1-(minus 3), Blackshear 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-49-0-290. Carolina, Walker 16-22-0-177.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 9-96, Godwin 7-43, Otton 4-64, Gage 4-39, Fournette 2-7, Miller 2-6, Kieft 1-18, Rudolph 1-8, R.White 1-8, Darden 1-1. Carolina, Moore 7-69, Marshall 2-31, Foreman 2-27, Hubbard 2-10, Tremble 1-29, Shenault 1-8, Thomas 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you