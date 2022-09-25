|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
|Carolina
|7
|6
|0
|9
|—
|22
First Quarter
Car_Haynes 44 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 5:32.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 45, 14:16.
Car_FG Pineiro 48, 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Ingram 5 run (Lutz kick), 12:31.
Car_Shenault 67 pass from Mayfield (run failed), 12:06.
Car_FG Pineiro 34, 8:19.
NO_Callaway 4 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 2:22.
A_70,496.
|NO
|Car
|First downs
|19
|12
|Total Net Yards
|426
|293
|Rushes-yards
|22-84
|31-145
|Passing
|342
|148
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|2-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-41-2
|12-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|3-22
|Punts
|6-47.5
|6-46.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|29:50
|30:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-61, Ingram 5-18, Winston 2-5. Carolina, McCaffrey 25-108, Hubbard 3-25, Moore 2-13, Mayfield 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 25-41-2-353. Carolina, Mayfield 12-25-0-170.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Olave 9-147, Thomas 5-49, Smith 4-105, Landry 2-22, Kamara 2-12, Trautman 1-9, Vannett 1-5, Callaway 1-4. Carolina, Shenault 2-90, S.Smith 2-22, Thomas 2-13, McCaffrey 2-7, Ricci 1-15, R.Anderson 1-14, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 48, Lutz 30.
