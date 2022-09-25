New Orleans0001414
Carolina760922

First Quarter

Car_Haynes 44 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 5:32.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 45, 14:16.

Car_FG Pineiro 48, 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Ingram 5 run (Lutz kick), 12:31.

Car_Shenault 67 pass from Mayfield (run failed), 12:06.

Car_FG Pineiro 34, 8:19.

NO_Callaway 4 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 2:22.

A_70,496.

NOCar
First downs1912
Total Net Yards426293
Rushes-yards22-8431-145
Passing342148
Punt Returns2-173-22
Kickoff Returns3-562-54
Interceptions Ret.0-02-1
Comp-Att-Int25-41-212-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-113-22
Punts6-47.56-46.833
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-584-40
Time of Possession29:5030:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-61, Ingram 5-18, Winston 2-5. Carolina, McCaffrey 25-108, Hubbard 3-25, Moore 2-13, Mayfield 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 25-41-2-353. Carolina, Mayfield 12-25-0-170.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Olave 9-147, Thomas 5-49, Smith 4-105, Landry 2-22, Kamara 2-12, Trautman 1-9, Vannett 1-5, Callaway 1-4. Carolina, Shenault 2-90, S.Smith 2-22, Thomas 2-13, McCaffrey 2-7, Ricci 1-15, R.Anderson 1-14, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 48, Lutz 30.

