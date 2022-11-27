|Denver
First Quarter
Car_Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), :30.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 27, 10:11.
Car_FG Pineiro 42, 4:42.
Third Quarter
Car_Darnold 2 run (Pineiro kick), 7:16.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 26, 13:33.
Car_FG Pineiro 36, 8:59.
Den_B.Johnson 1 pass from R.Wilson (McManus kick), 3:19.
|Den
|Car
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|259
|349
|Rushes-yards
|19-121
|46-185
|Passing
|138
|164
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-44
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-36-0
|11-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Punts
|7-52.429
|5-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-44
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|22:33
|25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Murray 13-92, Hinton 1-13, Wilson 2-8, Mack 2-7, Washington 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 24-113, Hubbard 17-65, Darnold 3-3, Shenault 1-2, Chandler 1-2.
PASSING_Denver, Wilson 20-36-0-155. Carolina, Darnold 11-19-0-164.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 6-75, Hinton 5-35, Dulcich 2-11, B.Johnson 2-10, Murray 1-6, Mack 1-5, Ozigbo 1-3, Washington 1-(minus 3). Carolina, Moore 4-103, Thomas 2-21, Shenault 2-19, Blackshear 1-11, Marshall 1-8, Tremble 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 56.
