First Quarter

Car_Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), :30.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 27, 10:11.

Car_FG Pineiro 42, 4:42.

Third Quarter

Car_Darnold 2 run (Pineiro kick), 7:16.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 26, 13:33.

Car_FG Pineiro 36, 8:59.

Den_B.Johnson 1 pass from R.Wilson (McManus kick), 3:19.

DenCar
First downs1419
Total Net Yards259349
Rushes-yards19-12146-185
Passing138164
Punt Returns1-05-44
Kickoff Returns3-690-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-36-011-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-170-0
Punts7-52.4295-51.0
Fumbles-Lost2-22-1
Penalties-Yards4-444-34
Time of Possession22:3325:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Murray 13-92, Hinton 1-13, Wilson 2-8, Mack 2-7, Washington 1-1. Carolina, Foreman 24-113, Hubbard 17-65, Darnold 3-3, Shenault 1-2, Chandler 1-2.

PASSING_Denver, Wilson 20-36-0-155. Carolina, Darnold 11-19-0-164.

RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 6-75, Hinton 5-35, Dulcich 2-11, B.Johnson 2-10, Murray 1-6, Mack 1-5, Ozigbo 1-3, Washington 1-(minus 3). Carolina, Moore 4-103, Thomas 2-21, Shenault 2-19, Blackshear 1-11, Marshall 1-8, Tremble 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 56.

