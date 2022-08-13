|Carolina
|10
|0
|10
|3
|—
|23
|Washington
|0
|6
|0
|15
|—
|21
First Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 41, 7:23.
Car_Higgins 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:34.
Second Quarter
Was_B.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 10:59.
Third Quarter
Car_S.Brown 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:54.
Car_FG Gonzalez 37, 1:50.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Howell 17 run (Slye kick), 8:18.
Was_Howell 1 run (Erickson pass from Howell), 2:26.
Car_FG Gonzalez 45, :24.
|Car
|Was
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|288
|350
|Rushes-yards
|30-93
|26-123
|Passing
|195
|227
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-41
|5-106
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-38-0
|23-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|2-11
|Punts
|3-50.333
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, S.Brown 10-36, Lovett 5-16, Walker 2-12, Hubbard 4-11, Corral 1-6, Foreman 3-5, Bradwell 3-4, Mayfield 2-3. Washington, Williams 5-33, Robinson 6-26, Howell 3-19, Patterson 4-17, Heinicke 2-14, McGowan 1-9, Bonnafon 1-3, Gibson 4-2.
PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-19-0-136, Mayfield 4-7-0-45, Darnold 2-3-0-16, Corral 1-9-0-11. Washington, Howell 9-15-0-143, Wentz 10-13-0-74, Heinicke 4-9-1-21.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Ricci 4-36, Wright 3-46, Kirkwood 3-38, Higgins 3-22, S.Smith 2-34, Zylstra 2-32. Washington, Rogers 3-12, Hodges 3-11, Erickson 2-54, Milne 2-30, Robinson 2-15, Brown 2-14, Samuel 2-14, McGowan 1-27, Michel 1-17, McLaurin 1-16, McKissic 1-15, Bonnafon 1-9, Gibson 1-2, Patterson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.