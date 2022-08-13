Carolina10010323
Washington0601521

First Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 41, 7:23. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: Mayfield 19 pass to S.Smith on 3rd-and-3; Hubbard 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Mayfield 15 pass to S.Smith on 3rd-and-5. Carolina 3, Washington 0.

Car_Higgins 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:34. Drive: 3 plays, 19 yards, 1:28. Carolina 10, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_B.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 10:59. Drive: 15 plays, 82 yards, 7:35. Key Plays: McGowan kick return to Washington 18; Wentz 16 pass to McLaurin; B.Robinson 11 run; Wentz 8 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 15 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-4. Carolina 10, Washington 6.

Third Quarter

Car_S.Brown 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:54. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: P.Walker 19 pass to Ricci on 3rd-and-4; S.Brown 6 run on 3rd-and-5; P.Walker 25 pass to Wright. Carolina 17, Washington 6.

Car_FG Gonzalez 37, 1:50. Drive: 13 plays, 44 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: P.Walker 10 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-7; S.Brown 11 run; P.Walker 18 pass to Kirkwood on 3rd-and-13; P.Walker 11 pass to Wright. Carolina 20, Washington 6.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Howell 17 run (Slye kick), 8:18. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Howell 27 pass to McGowan on 3rd-and-9; Howell 17 pass to Michel. Carolina 20, Washington 13.

Was_Howell 1 run (Erickson pass from Howell), 2:26. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Howell 9 pass to Bonnafon on 3rd-and-10; Patterson 2 run on 4th-and-1. Washington 21, Carolina 20.

Car_FG Gonzalez 45, :24. Drive: 12 plays, 40 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: S.Smith kick return to Carolina 33; Lovett 11 run on 3rd-and-4; Bradwell 1 run on 3rd-and-9. Carolina 23, Washington 21.

CarWas
FIRST DOWNS1923
Rushing711
Passing1110
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF11-188-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-12-2
TOTAL NET YARDS288350
Total Plays7165
Avg Gain4.15.4
NET YARDS RUSHING93123
Rushes3026
Avg per rush3.14.731
NET YARDS PASSING195227
Sacked-Yds lost3-132-11
Gross-Yds passing208238
Completed-Att.17-3823-37
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.7565.821
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-5-14-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.3-50.3333-45.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE48127
Punt Returns1-73-21
Kickoff Returns1-415-106
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-306-45
FUMBLES-Lost1-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:5231:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, S.Brown 10-36, Lovett 5-16, Walker 2-12, Hubbard 4-11, Corral 1-6, Foreman 3-5, Bradwell 3-4, Mayfield 2-3. Washington, Williams 5-33, Robinson 6-26, Howell 3-19, Patterson 4-17, Heinicke 2-14, McGowan 1-9, Bonnafon 1-3, Gibson 4-2.

PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-19-0-136, Mayfield 4-7-0-45, Darnold 2-3-0-16, Corral 1-9-0-11. Washington, Howell 9-15-0-143, Wentz 10-13-0-74, Heinicke 4-9-1-21.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Ricci 4-36, Wright 3-46, Kirkwood 3-38, Higgins 3-22, S.Smith 2-34, Zylstra 2-32. Washington, Rogers 3-12, Hodges 3-11, Erickson 2-54, Milne 2-30, Robinson 2-15, Brown 2-14, Samuel 2-14, McGowan 1-27, Michel 1-17, McLaurin 1-16, McKissic 1-15, Bonnafon 1-9, Gibson 1-2, Patterson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 1-7. Washington, Milne 1-12, Cole 1-8, Erickson 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 1-41. Washington, McGowan 3-60, Cole 1-27, Erickson 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Hayes 5-0-0, Hartsfield 3-0-0, Herron 3-0-0, Robinson 3-0-0, Westry 3-0-0, Hoskins 2-2-1, Barnes 2-1-0, Barno 2-1-0, Chandler 2-1-0, Dawson 2-1-0, Chinn 2-0-0, Larkin 2-0-0, Woods 2-0-0, Johnson 1-2-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Graham-Mobley 1-1-0, D.Jordan 1-0-1, Burris 1-0-0, Luvu 1-0-0, Nixon 1-0-0, Thomas-Oliver 1-0-0, Tolson 1-0-0, Gross-Matos 0-1-0, Littleton 0-1-0, Stanford 0-1-0. Washington, Johnson 4-0-0, Mayo 3-2-0, Holcomb 2-2-0, Reaves 2-1-1, Bada 2-1-.5, Forrest 2-1-0, Parker 2-1-0, Bausby 2-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Neal 2-0-0, Smith-Williams 2-0-0, Curl 1-1-0, Mathis 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Wise 1-0-1, Elder 1-0-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Gardner 1-0-0, Hudson 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Bradley-King 0-3-0, Panasiuk 0-2-.5, Allen 0-1-0, Davis 0-1-0, Eifler 0-1-0, Harris 0-1-0, McCain 0-1-0, Payne 0-1-0, Rotimi 0-1-0, Toohill 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, Dawson 1-0. Washington, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

