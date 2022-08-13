|Carolina
|10
|0
|10
|3
|—
|23
|Washington
|0
|6
|0
|15
|—
|21
First Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 41, 7:23. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: Mayfield 19 pass to S.Smith on 3rd-and-3; Hubbard 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Mayfield 15 pass to S.Smith on 3rd-and-5. Carolina 3, Washington 0.
Car_Higgins 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:34. Drive: 3 plays, 19 yards, 1:28. Carolina 10, Washington 0.
Second Quarter
Was_B.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 10:59. Drive: 15 plays, 82 yards, 7:35. Key Plays: McGowan kick return to Washington 18; Wentz 16 pass to McLaurin; B.Robinson 11 run; Wentz 8 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 15 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-4. Carolina 10, Washington 6.
Third Quarter
Car_S.Brown 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:54. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: P.Walker 19 pass to Ricci on 3rd-and-4; S.Brown 6 run on 3rd-and-5; P.Walker 25 pass to Wright. Carolina 17, Washington 6.
Car_FG Gonzalez 37, 1:50. Drive: 13 plays, 44 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: P.Walker 10 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-7; S.Brown 11 run; P.Walker 18 pass to Kirkwood on 3rd-and-13; P.Walker 11 pass to Wright. Carolina 20, Washington 6.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Howell 17 run (Slye kick), 8:18. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Howell 27 pass to McGowan on 3rd-and-9; Howell 17 pass to Michel. Carolina 20, Washington 13.
Was_Howell 1 run (Erickson pass from Howell), 2:26. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Howell 9 pass to Bonnafon on 3rd-and-10; Patterson 2 run on 4th-and-1. Washington 21, Carolina 20.
Car_FG Gonzalez 45, :24. Drive: 12 plays, 40 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: S.Smith kick return to Carolina 33; Lovett 11 run on 3rd-and-4; Bradwell 1 run on 3rd-and-9. Carolina 23, Washington 21.
|Car
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|23
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|11-18
|8-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|288
|350
|Total Plays
|71
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|93
|123
|Rushes
|30
|26
|Avg per rush
|3.1
|4.731
|NET YARDS PASSING
|195
|227
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-13
|2-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|208
|238
|Completed-Att.
|17-38
|23-37
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.756
|5.821
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-1
|4-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.333
|3-45.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|48
|127
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-41
|5-106
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-30
|6-45
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:52
|31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, S.Brown 10-36, Lovett 5-16, Walker 2-12, Hubbard 4-11, Corral 1-6, Foreman 3-5, Bradwell 3-4, Mayfield 2-3. Washington, Williams 5-33, Robinson 6-26, Howell 3-19, Patterson 4-17, Heinicke 2-14, McGowan 1-9, Bonnafon 1-3, Gibson 4-2.
PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-19-0-136, Mayfield 4-7-0-45, Darnold 2-3-0-16, Corral 1-9-0-11. Washington, Howell 9-15-0-143, Wentz 10-13-0-74, Heinicke 4-9-1-21.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Ricci 4-36, Wright 3-46, Kirkwood 3-38, Higgins 3-22, S.Smith 2-34, Zylstra 2-32. Washington, Rogers 3-12, Hodges 3-11, Erickson 2-54, Milne 2-30, Robinson 2-15, Brown 2-14, Samuel 2-14, McGowan 1-27, Michel 1-17, McLaurin 1-16, McKissic 1-15, Bonnafon 1-9, Gibson 1-2, Patterson 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 1-7. Washington, Milne 1-12, Cole 1-8, Erickson 1-1.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 1-41. Washington, McGowan 3-60, Cole 1-27, Erickson 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Hayes 5-0-0, Hartsfield 3-0-0, Herron 3-0-0, Robinson 3-0-0, Westry 3-0-0, Hoskins 2-2-1, Barnes 2-1-0, Barno 2-1-0, Chandler 2-1-0, Dawson 2-1-0, Chinn 2-0-0, Larkin 2-0-0, Woods 2-0-0, Johnson 1-2-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Graham-Mobley 1-1-0, D.Jordan 1-0-1, Burris 1-0-0, Luvu 1-0-0, Nixon 1-0-0, Thomas-Oliver 1-0-0, Tolson 1-0-0, Gross-Matos 0-1-0, Littleton 0-1-0, Stanford 0-1-0. Washington, Johnson 4-0-0, Mayo 3-2-0, Holcomb 2-2-0, Reaves 2-1-1, Bada 2-1-.5, Forrest 2-1-0, Parker 2-1-0, Bausby 2-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Neal 2-0-0, Smith-Williams 2-0-0, Curl 1-1-0, Mathis 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Wise 1-0-1, Elder 1-0-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Gardner 1-0-0, Hudson 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Bradley-King 0-3-0, Panasiuk 0-2-.5, Allen 0-1-0, Davis 0-1-0, Eifler 0-1-0, Harris 0-1-0, McCain 0-1-0, Payne 0-1-0, Rotimi 0-1-0, Toohill 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, Dawson 1-0. Washington, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.
