|Carolina
|7
|0
|7
|10
|—
|24
|Houston
|0
|6
|0
|3
|—
|9
First Quarter
Car_Darnold 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:42.
Second Quarter
Hou_A.Miller 1 pass from Mills (kick failed), :29.
Third Quarter
Car_Tremble 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:25.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 21, 12:44.
Hou_FG Slye 53, 9:09.
Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:12.
A_68,320.
|Car
|Hou
|First downs
|28
|14
|Total Net Yards
|407
|193
|Rushes-yards
|33-117
|17-42
|Passing
|290
|151
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1--4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|19-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|4-17
|Punts
|3-37.0
|6-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-64
|7-51
|Time of Possession
|35:45
|24:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 11-52, McCaffrey 7-31, Freeman 5-17, Darnold 8-11, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-(minus 1). Houston, Ingram 6-21, D.Johnson 2-11, Cooks 1-5, Lindsay 7-5.
PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 23-34-0-304. Houston, Mills 19-28-0-168.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-126, Marshall 4-48, Hubbard 3-27, Arnold 2-23, McCaffrey 2-9, Tremble 1-30, Erickson 1-25, Anderson 1-8, Freeman 1-8. Houston, Cooks 9-112, Akins 4-32, Miller 4-20, Burkhead 1-5, Ingram 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.