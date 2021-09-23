Carolina7071024
Houston06039

First Quarter

Car_Darnold 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:42.

Second Quarter

Hou_A.Miller 1 pass from Mills (kick failed), :29.

Third Quarter

Car_Tremble 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:25.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 21, 12:44.

Hou_FG Slye 53, 9:09.

Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:12.

A_68,320.

CarHou
First downs2814
Total Net Yards407193
Rushes-yards33-11717-42
Passing290151
Punt Returns2-171--4
Kickoff Returns0-02-57
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int23-34-019-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-144-17
Punts3-37.06-44.5
Fumbles-Lost2-02-0
Penalties-Yards8-647-51
Time of Possession35:4524:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 11-52, McCaffrey 7-31, Freeman 5-17, Darnold 8-11, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-(minus 1). Houston, Ingram 6-21, D.Johnson 2-11, Cooks 1-5, Lindsay 7-5.

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 23-34-0-304. Houston, Mills 19-28-0-168.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-126, Marshall 4-48, Hubbard 3-27, Arnold 2-23, McCaffrey 2-9, Tremble 1-30, Erickson 1-25, Anderson 1-8, Freeman 1-8. Houston, Cooks 9-112, Akins 4-32, Miller 4-20, Burkhead 1-5, Ingram 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

