First Quarter
Car_Darnold 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:42. Drive: 10 plays, 88 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Darnold 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 29 pass to D.Moore on 3rd-and-9; Darnold 12 pass to Marshall; Darnold 26 pass to D.Moore. Carolina 7, Houston 0.
Second Quarter
Hou_A.Miller 1 pass from Mills (kick failed), :29. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Mills 30 pass to Cooks; Mills 10 pass to Akins; Mills 11 pass to Cooks. Carolina 7, Houston 6.
Third Quarter
Car_Tremble 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:25. Drive: 9 plays, 91 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Darnold 10 pass to D.Moore; Darnold 16 pass to D.Moore; Freeman 13 run; Darnold 25 pass to Erickson. Carolina 14, Houston 6.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 21, 12:44. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Darnold 10 pass to Hubbard; Darnold 8 pass to Marshall on 3rd-and-8; Darnold 30 pass to Tremble; Darnold 5 pass to Marshall on 3rd-and-6. Carolina 17, Houston 6.
Hou_FG Slye 53, 9:09. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 3:35. Key Plays: Mills 13 pass to Cooks; Mills 15 pass to Cooks; Mills 11 pass to Cooks. Carolina 17, Houston 9.
Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:12. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Hubbard 12 run; Darnold 11 pass to D.Arnold on 3rd-and-10; Darnold 23 pass to Marshall; Hubbard 14 run. Carolina 24, Houston 9.
A_68,320.
|Car
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|28
|14
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|1-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|407
|193
|Total Plays
|70
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|117
|42
|Rushes
|33
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.545
|2.471
|NET YARDS PASSING
|290
|151
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-14
|4-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|304
|168
|Completed-Att.
|23-34
|19-28
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.838
|4.719
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|3-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-37.0
|6-44.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|17
|53
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1--4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-64
|7-51
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:45
|24:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 11-52, McCaffrey 7-31, Freeman 5-17, Darnold 8-11, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-(minus 1). Houston, Ingram 6-21, D.Johnson 2-11, Cooks 1-5, Lindsay 7-5.
PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 23-34-0-304. Houston, Mills 19-28-0-168.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-126, Marshall 4-48, Hubbard 3-27, Arnold 2-23, McCaffrey 2-9, Tremble 1-30, Erickson 1-25, Anderson 1-8, Freeman 1-8. Houston, Cooks 9-112, Akins 4-32, Miller 4-20, Burkhead 1-5, Ingram 1-(minus 1).
PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, Erickson 2-17. Houston, Roberts 1-(minus 4).
KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, None. Houston, Roberts 2-57.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Jackson 5-1-0, S.Thompson 5-1-0, Chinn 3-2-0, Melvin 3-1-0, Carter 2-2-0, Burns 2-1-1, Fox 2-1-.5, Der.Brown 2-0-0, Burris 2-0-0, Reddick 1-1-1.5, Chandler 1-1-0, Horn 1-1-0, Luvu 1-0-1, Franklin 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Nixon 0-1-0. Houston, Kirksey 7-3-0, Cunningham 6-8-0, Hargreaves 6-2-0, L.Johnson 3-4-0, M.Collins 3-1-0, Murray 3-1-0, Greenard 2-2-1, Smith 2-1-0, Blacklock 2-0-1, Martin 1-2-0, J.Thomas 1-2-0, Mercilus 1-1-1, King 1-1-0, Omenihu 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Lopez 1-0-0, J.Johnson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. Houston, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.