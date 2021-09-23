Carolina7071024
Houston06039

First Quarter

Car_Darnold 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:42. Drive: 10 plays, 88 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Darnold 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 29 pass to D.Moore on 3rd-and-9; Darnold 12 pass to Marshall; Darnold 26 pass to D.Moore. Carolina 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Hou_A.Miller 1 pass from Mills (kick failed), :29. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Mills 30 pass to Cooks; Mills 10 pass to Akins; Mills 11 pass to Cooks. Carolina 7, Houston 6.

Third Quarter

Car_Tremble 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:25. Drive: 9 plays, 91 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Darnold 10 pass to D.Moore; Darnold 16 pass to D.Moore; Freeman 13 run; Darnold 25 pass to Erickson. Carolina 14, Houston 6.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 21, 12:44. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Darnold 10 pass to Hubbard; Darnold 8 pass to Marshall on 3rd-and-8; Darnold 30 pass to Tremble; Darnold 5 pass to Marshall on 3rd-and-6. Carolina 17, Houston 6.

Hou_FG Slye 53, 9:09. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 3:35. Key Plays: Mills 13 pass to Cooks; Mills 15 pass to Cooks; Mills 11 pass to Cooks. Carolina 17, Houston 9.

Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:12. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Hubbard 12 run; Darnold 11 pass to D.Arnold on 3rd-and-10; Darnold 23 pass to Marshall; Hubbard 14 run. Carolina 24, Houston 9.

A_68,320.

CarHou
FIRST DOWNS2814
Rushing102
Passing1510
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF5-111-9
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS407193
Total Plays7049
Avg Gain5.83.9
NET YARDS RUSHING11742
Rushes3317
Avg per rush3.5452.471
NET YARDS PASSING290151
Sacked-Yds lost3-144-17
Gross-Yds passing304168
Completed-Att.23-3419-28
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play7.8384.719
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-33-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.3-37.06-44.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1753
Punt Returns2-171--4
Kickoff Returns0-02-57
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds8-647-51
FUMBLES-Lost2-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION35:4524:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 11-52, McCaffrey 7-31, Freeman 5-17, Darnold 8-11, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-(minus 1). Houston, Ingram 6-21, D.Johnson 2-11, Cooks 1-5, Lindsay 7-5.

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 23-34-0-304. Houston, Mills 19-28-0-168.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-126, Marshall 4-48, Hubbard 3-27, Arnold 2-23, McCaffrey 2-9, Tremble 1-30, Erickson 1-25, Anderson 1-8, Freeman 1-8. Houston, Cooks 9-112, Akins 4-32, Miller 4-20, Burkhead 1-5, Ingram 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, Erickson 2-17. Houston, Roberts 1-(minus 4).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, None. Houston, Roberts 2-57.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Jackson 5-1-0, S.Thompson 5-1-0, Chinn 3-2-0, Melvin 3-1-0, Carter 2-2-0, Burns 2-1-1, Fox 2-1-.5, Der.Brown 2-0-0, Burris 2-0-0, Reddick 1-1-1.5, Chandler 1-1-0, Horn 1-1-0, Luvu 1-0-1, Franklin 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Nixon 0-1-0. Houston, Kirksey 7-3-0, Cunningham 6-8-0, Hargreaves 6-2-0, L.Johnson 3-4-0, M.Collins 3-1-0, Murray 3-1-0, Greenard 2-2-1, Smith 2-1-0, Blacklock 2-0-1, Martin 1-2-0, J.Thomas 1-2-0, Mercilus 1-1-1, King 1-1-0, Omenihu 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Lopez 1-0-0, J.Johnson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. Houston, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you