Carolina101001030
Seattle0143724

First Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 47, 7:05.

Car_S.Smith 13 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 6:44.

Second Quarter

Car_Hubbard 2 run (Pineiro kick), 12:35.

Sea_Lockett 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:26.

Car_FG Pineiro 32, 2:09.

Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 10:00.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Blackshear 8 run (Pineiro kick), 6:57.

Car_FG Pineiro 39, 1:56.

Sea_Goodwin 24 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :16.

A_68,672.

CarSea
First downs2416
Total Net Yards328287
Rushes-yards46-22314-46
Passing105241
Punt Returns3-160-0
Kickoff Returns1-243-104
Interceptions Ret.2-510-0
Comp-Att-Int14-24-021-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-153-23
Punts2-53.54-44.25
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-293-35
Time of Possession39:1620:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 14-74, Foreman 21-74, Blackshear 4-32, Darnold 4-30, Shenault 1-7, Moore 2-6. Seattle, Homer 9-26, G.Smith 3-20, T.Jones 1-2, Goodwin 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 14-24-0-120. Seattle, G.Smith 21-36-2-264.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Shenault 4-31, Hubbard 3-25, S.Smith 2-17, Thomas 2-11, Marshall 1-18, Blackshear 1-17, Foreman 1-1. Seattle, Goodwin 5-95, Metcalf 5-71, Lockett 5-60, Dissly 2-20, Homer 2-8, Parkinson 1-10, T.Jones 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

