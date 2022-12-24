|Detroit
|7
|0
|6
|10
|—
|23
|Carolina
|7
|17
|7
|6
|—
|37
First Quarter
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57.
Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38.
Second Quarter
Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35.
Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08.
Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00.
Third Quarter
Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12.
Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 40, 13:13.
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 3:46.
Car_FG Pineiro 36, 1:56.
Det_FG Badgley 34, :36.
A_69,173.
|Det
|Car
|First downs
|22
|30
|Total Net Yards
|381
|570
|Rushes-yards
|17-45
|43-320
|Passing
|336
|250
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-11
|Kickoff Returns
|5-140
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-42-0
|15-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|0-0
|Punts
|4-51.5
|3-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|10-74
|Time of Possession
|24:47
|35:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 3-15, Swift 4-12, Jama.Williams 7-11, Raymond 1-8, St. Brown 1-0, Ju.Jackson 1-(minus 1). Carolina, Foreman 21-165, Hubbard 12-125, Darnold 6-19, Moore 1-8, Blackshear 3-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-42-0-355. Carolina, Darnold 15-22-0-250.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, S.Zylstra 5-26, Chark 4-108, Mitchell 2-31, J.Reynolds 2-31, Jama.Williams 2-3, Raymond 1-56, Swift 1-13, Wright 1-11. Carolina, Moore 5-83, Shenault 3-53, Marshall 2-55, Tremble 2-18, S.Smith 1-17, Blackshear 1-12, Thomas 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
