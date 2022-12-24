Detroit7061023
Carolina7177637

First Quarter

Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57.

Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38.

Second Quarter

Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35.

Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08.

Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12.

Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 40, 13:13.

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 3:46.

Car_FG Pineiro 36, 1:56.

Det_FG Badgley 34, :36.

A_69,173.

DetCar
First downs2230
Total Net Yards381570
Rushes-yards17-4543-320
Passing336250
Punt Returns0-04-11
Kickoff Returns5-1402-46
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-42-015-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-190-0
Punts4-51.53-39.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-3010-74
Time of Possession24:4735:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 3-15, Swift 4-12, Jama.Williams 7-11, Raymond 1-8, St. Brown 1-0, Ju.Jackson 1-(minus 1). Carolina, Foreman 21-165, Hubbard 12-125, Darnold 6-19, Moore 1-8, Blackshear 3-3.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-42-0-355. Carolina, Darnold 15-22-0-250.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, S.Zylstra 5-26, Chark 4-108, Mitchell 2-31, J.Reynolds 2-31, Jama.Williams 2-3, Raymond 1-56, Swift 1-13, Wright 1-11. Carolina, Moore 5-83, Shenault 3-53, Marshall 2-55, Tremble 2-18, S.Smith 1-17, Blackshear 1-12, Thomas 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

