Boston0011
Carolina1124

First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 21, 10:52.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Stastny 4 (Burns, Necas), 12:05 (pp).

Third Period_3, Carolina, Jarvis 8, 1:57. 4, Boston, Hall 15 (McAvoy, Zacha), 3:22. 5, Carolina, Staal 13 (Martinook), 15:40 (en).

Shots on Goal_Boston 7-8-10_25. Carolina 15-13-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 6; Carolina 1 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 25-4-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Carolina, Andersen 10-3-0 (25-24).

A_18,959 (18,680). T_2:31.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you