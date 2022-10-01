|Florida
First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 1 (Teravainen), 6:12. 2, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Necas, Slavin), 11:56. Penalties_Florida bench, served by Balcers (Too Many Men on the Ice), 4:50; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Holding), 5:43; Balcers, FLA (Illegal Check to Head), 15:45.
Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 1 (Tierney, Keppen), 0:48. 4, Florida, Lomberg 1 (Levtchi, Tierney), 4:52. 5, Florida, Dalpe 1 (Luostarinen, Denisenko), 9:16 (pp). 6, Carolina, Necas 1 (Bear, Svechnikov), 14:44. Penalties_Necas, CAR (Slashing), 8:51; Florida bench, served by Denisenko (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:45.
Third Period_7, Carolina, Burns 2 (Kase, Slavin), 9:00. Penalties_Heponiemi, FLA (Slashing), 0:45; Tieksola, CAR (Hooking), 6:24.
Shots on Goal_Florida 2-4-4_10. Carolina 12-16-19_47.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 0-1-0 (47 shots-43 saves). Carolina, Andersen 1-0-0 (10-7).
A_14,843 (18,680). T_2:25.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.
