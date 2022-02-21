|Carolina
First Period_None. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR (Cross Checking), 13:00.
Second Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 15 (Slavin, Fast), 0:24. 2, Philadelphia, Mayhew 6 (Braun, Provorov), 0:59. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 13 (Aho, Svechnikov), 12:13. Penalties_Necas, CAR (Interference), 1:07; Seeler, PHI (Hooking), 13:58; Fast, CAR (Roughing), 16:50; Ristolainen, PHI (Roughing), 16:50.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Brown 2 (Ristolainen, Ratcliffe), 5:19. 5, Carolina, Trocheck 14 (Cole, Necas), 7:15. 6, Philadelphia, Lindblom 7 (Konecny, Sanheim), 15:07. Penalties_Necas, CAR (Interference), 10:30; MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 13:35; Cole, CAR (Fighting), 13:35.
Overtime_7, Carolina, Pesce 4 (Staal, Trocheck), 4:42. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 2-13-10-6_31. Philadelphia 11-11-14-5_41.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 27-7-2 (41 shots-38 saves). Philadelphia, Jones 6-9-3 (31-27).
A_14,591 (19,543). T_2:41.
Referees_Brad Meier, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, James Tobias.