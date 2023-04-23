|Carolina
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period_1, Carolina, Jarvis 1 (Noesen, Burns), 4:05 (pp). Penalties_Parise, NYI (Interference), 2:41; Pulock, NYI (Boarding), 3:30; Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 5:10; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Roughing), 8:15; Burns, CAR (Cross Checking), 8:43; Barzal, NYI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:43; Martin, NYI (Roughing), 20:00.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 1 (Aho, Noesen), 1:15 (pp). 3, Carolina, Aho 2 (MacEachern), 13:30. Penalties_Nelson, NYI (Interference), 6:02; MacEachern, CAR (Holding), 16:46.
Third Period_4, Carolina, Jarvis 2 (Aho, Pesce), 1:20. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 1 (Nelson), 3:14. 6, Carolina, MacEachern 1 (Skjei), 14:01. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Horvat 1 (Mayfield), 17:57 (sh). Penalties_Clutterbuck, NYI (Misconduct), 16:34; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Fasching (Roughing), 16:34; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Martin (Roughing), 19:43; MacEachern, CAR (Roughing), 19:43.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-14-10_31. N.Y. Islanders 9-9-11_29.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 1-3-0 (31-24).
A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:36.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Libor Suchanek.
