|Carolina
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Carolina, Stepan 9, 2:25. 2, Carolina, Jarvis 17 (Svechnikov, Aho), 8:09 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Johnston 2 (Martin, Cizikas), 18:25.
Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 4 (Bailey, Bellows), 15:27 (pp).
Third Period_5, Carolina, Domi 11 (Martinook, Teravainen), 5:40. 6, Carolina, Fast 14 (Staal), 17:53 (en). 7, Carolina, Smith 4, 18:50 (en).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-9-15_34. N.Y. Islanders 12-9-5_26.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 1-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves), Carolina, Raanta 14-5-4 (18-17). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-16-2 (32-29).
A_0 (17,113). T_2:21.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Dan Kelly.
