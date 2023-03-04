North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.