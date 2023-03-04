|Carolina
First Period_1, Carolina, Stastny 8 (Burns, Slavin), 2:20. 2, Carolina, Aho 26 (Skjei, Svechnikov), 8:57.
Second Period_3, Carolina, Slavin 4 (Burns, Jarvis), 5:43. 4, Arizona, Crouse 20 (Moser, Soderstrom), 10:41. 5, Carolina, Gostisbehere 11 (Svechnikov, Necas), 12:26 (pp). 6, Carolina, Aho 27 (Necas, Burns), 14:37 (pp).
Third Period_7, Carolina, Necas 25 (Aho, Burns), 1:47 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-14-21_42. Arizona 7-9-2_18.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 3 of 4; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 16-2-3 (18 shots-17 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 16-19-5 (42-36).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:23.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Gibbons.
