|New Jersey
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Carolina
|0
|4
|2
|—
|6
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Drury, Gostisbehere), 1:35 (pp). 2, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 3 (Fast, Martinook), 3:58. 3, Carolina, Staal 1 (Drury, Pesce), 17:25. 4, Carolina, Necas 2 (Gostisbehere, Slavin), 19:44.
Third Period_5, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Bastian, McLeod), 3:49. 6, Carolina, Martinook 1, 12:48. 7, Carolina, Noesen 3 (Aho, Jarvis), 13:42.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-12-9_30. Carolina 9-16-11_36.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Carolina 1 of 2.
Goalies_New Jersey, Schmid 4-3-0 (25 shots-21 saves), New Jersey, Vanecek 0-2-0 (11-9). Carolina, Andersen 3-0-0 (29-28).
A_18,982 (18,680). T_2:31.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.
