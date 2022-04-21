THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Sebastian Aho7436417716381318209.172
F37Andrei Svechnikov743037671979905241.124
F86Teuvo Teravainen721941602024821188.101
D77Tony DeAngelo591038482754202138.072
F16Vincent Trocheck772028481774603158.127
F21Nino Niederreiter702319422632405137.168
D74Jaccob Slavin75337403010100158.019
F88Martin Necas73132336130216144.090
F24Seth Jarvis6314213591810297.144
D76Brady Skjei77826341644000167.048
F11Jordan Staal741618341116102140.114
F71Jesper Fast7713183122410191.143
D22Brett Pesce6572128139103138.051
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi6511152623700380.138
D28Ian Cole7121618157600176.026
F18Derek Stepan558816-21200090.089
D25Ethan Bear56491302000292.043
F78Steven Lorentz637512-1800176.092
F48Jordan Martinook544812-21800270.057
F13Max Domi1415651200020.050
D7Brendan Smith4032553400151.059
D64Jalen Chatfield160331800025.000
F41Josh Leivo71231200010.100
F72Jack Drury2202320006.333
F57Andrew Poturalski2022-100004.000
D44Joey Keane1000020001.000
D42Maxime Lajoie5000200006.000
F29Stefan Noesen2000100004.000
F47C.J. Smith1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS77255447702243717494482617.097
OPPONENT TOTALS77188311499-259588313262179.086
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen5230702.1735143411114310.922040
32Antti Raanta2513642.4613542566360.912000
80Jack LaFontaine2747.201009410.78000
34Alex Lyon21222.9310106650.908000
TEAM TOTALS7746672.364920861822173.914255447717
OPPONENT TOTALS7746673.12843642392601.903188311588

