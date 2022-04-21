THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|74
|36
|41
|77
|16
|38
|13
|1
|8
|209
|.172
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|74
|30
|37
|67
|19
|79
|9
|0
|5
|241
|.124
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|72
|19
|41
|60
|20
|24
|8
|2
|1
|188
|.101
|D
|77
|Tony DeAngelo
|59
|10
|38
|48
|27
|54
|2
|0
|2
|138
|.072
|F
|16
|Vincent Trocheck
|77
|20
|28
|48
|17
|74
|6
|0
|3
|158
|.127
|F
|21
|Nino Niederreiter
|70
|23
|19
|42
|26
|32
|4
|0
|5
|137
|.168
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|75
|3
|37
|40
|30
|10
|1
|0
|0
|158
|.019
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|73
|13
|23
|36
|1
|30
|2
|1
|6
|144
|.090
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|63
|14
|21
|35
|9
|18
|1
|0
|2
|97
|.144
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|77
|8
|26
|34
|16
|44
|0
|0
|0
|167
|.048
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|74
|16
|18
|34
|11
|16
|1
|0
|2
|140
|.114
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|77
|13
|18
|31
|22
|4
|1
|0
|1
|91
|.143
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|65
|7
|21
|28
|1
|39
|1
|0
|3
|138
|.051
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|65
|11
|15
|26
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|80
|.138
|D
|28
|Ian Cole
|71
|2
|16
|18
|15
|76
|0
|0
|1
|76
|.026
|F
|18
|Derek Stepan
|55
|8
|8
|16
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|.089
|D
|25
|Ethan Bear
|56
|4
|9
|13
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|92
|.043
|F
|78
|Steven Lorentz
|63
|7
|5
|12
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|76
|.092
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|54
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|70
|.057
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|14
|1
|5
|6
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|7
|Brendan Smith
|40
|3
|2
|5
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.059
|D
|64
|Jalen Chatfield
|16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|F
|41
|Josh Leivo
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|72
|Jack Drury
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|57
|Andrew Poturalski
|2
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|44
|Joey Keane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|29
|Stefan Noesen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|C.J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|255
|447
|702
|243
|717
|49
|4
|48
|2617
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|188
|311
|499
|-259
|588
|31
|3
|26
|2179
|.086
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|52
|3070
|2.17
|35
|14
|3
|4
|111
|1431
|0.922
|0
|4
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|25
|1364
|2.46
|13
|5
|4
|2
|56
|636
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Jack LaFontaine
|2
|74
|7.2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|41
|0.78
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|2
|122
|2.93
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|65
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|4667
|2.36
|49
|20
|8
|6
|182
|2173
|.914
|255
|447
|717
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|4667
|3.1
|28
|43
|6
|4
|239
|2601
|.903
|188
|311
|588
