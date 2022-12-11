THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|27
|12
|16
|28
|5
|12
|4
|0
|0
|90
|.133
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|26
|11
|16
|27
|2
|18
|2
|0
|3
|77
|.143
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|27
|15
|11
|26
|-3
|16
|3
|0
|1
|82
|.183
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|27
|4
|16
|20
|6
|16
|2
|0
|1
|93
|.043
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|27
|7
|7
|14
|7
|18
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.132
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|27
|5
|8
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.091
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|26
|3
|9
|12
|-1
|13
|3
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|27
|4
|6
|10
|8
|8
|0
|1
|1
|62
|.065
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|27
|7
|3
|10
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.171
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|26
|2
|6
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.087
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|27
|2
|6
|8
|4
|12
|1
|0
|2
|45
|.044
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|17
|0
|8
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|27
|1
|6
|7
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.019
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|26
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.043
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|27
|3
|3
|6
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|20
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|24
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.000
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|27
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|78
|130
|208
|43
|210
|16
|1
|13
|946
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|73
|127
|200
|-49
|210
|19
|2
|12
|706
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|11
|624
|2.21
|6
|1
|4
|2
|23
|282
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|9
|526
|2.62
|4
|2
|2
|0
|23
|218
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|8
|485
|2.72
|5
|3
|0
|0
|22
|201
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|1651
|2.52
|15
|6
|6
|2
|68
|701
|.897
|78
|130
|210
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|1651
|2.78
|12
|11
|4
|2
|75
|943
|.918
|73
|127
|210
