THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas2712162851240090.133
F20Sebastian Aho2611162721820377.143
F37Andrei Svechnikov27151126-31630182.183
D8Brent Burns274162061620193.043
F48Jordan Martinook27771471800153.132
F24Seth Jarvis2758136200055.091
F23Stefan Noesen263912-11330051.059
D76Brady Skjei2746108801162.065
F11Jordan Staal2773104800141.171
F71Jesper Fast262683200123.087
D22Brett Pesce2726841210245.044
F86Teuvo Teravainen170882200040.000
D74Jaccob Slavin271678400053.019
F26Paul Stastny26167-11200123.043
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi2733602210140.075
D44Calvin de Haan20112-3600018.056
F18Jack Drury1501101000024.000
F21Derek Stepan24011-1400038.000
D5Jalen Chatfield27000-21500027.000
D15Dylan Coghlan6000-1200010.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS27781302084321016113946.082
OPPONENT TOTALS2773127200-4921019212706.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
52Pyotr Kochetkov116242.216142232820.918000
32Antti Raanta95262.624220232180.894000
31Frederik Andersen84852.725300222010.891000
TEAM TOTALS2716512.521566268701.89778130210
OPPONENT TOTALS2716512.7812114275943.91873127210

