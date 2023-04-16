THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas82284371532905240.117
F20Sebastian Aho75363167842739218.165
D8Brent Burns821843611944402255.071
F37Andrei Svechnikov64233255671504205.112
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi821825431050312129.140
F24Seth Jarvis821425391012010187.075
D76Brady Skjei81182038740413188.096
F86Teuvo Teravainen681225371116522144.083
F23Stefan Noesen781323361132704134.097
F48Jordan Martinook82132134761013162.080
F11Jordan Staal81171734732013124.137
D22Brett Pesce82525301143102144.035
F71Jesper Fast8010192991600176.132
D74Jaccob Slavin7672027188001131.053
F26Paul Stastny739132241620380.113
D5Jalen Chatfield786814233501293.065
D44Calvin de Haan532101272000051.039
F21Derek Stepan7356118800098.051
D41Shayne Gostisbehere2337101420140.075
F18Jack Drury3826831400169.029
D15Dylan Coghlan17033-1200029.000
F67Max Pacioretty53030210016.188
F13Jesse Puljujarvi17022-2200037.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
TEAM TOTALS822624256871826145011482852.092
OPPONENT TOTALS82210349559-214611406272132.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen3419842.48211111828490.903010
32Antti Raanta2715612.2319334586440.91000
52Pyotr Kochetkov2414032.4412754576270.909000
TEAM TOTALS8249902.45221991972120.902262425614
OPPONENT TOTALS8249903.0530391362502839.908210349611

