THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|5
|32
|9
|0
|5
|240
|.117
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|8
|42
|7
|3
|9
|218
|.165
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|19
|44
|4
|0
|2
|255
|.071
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|6
|71
|5
|0
|4
|205
|.112
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|25
|43
|10
|50
|3
|1
|2
|129
|.140
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|82
|14
|25
|39
|10
|12
|0
|1
|0
|187
|.075
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|81
|18
|20
|38
|7
|40
|4
|1
|3
|188
|.096
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|68
|12
|25
|37
|11
|16
|5
|2
|2
|144
|.083
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|78
|13
|23
|36
|11
|32
|7
|0
|4
|134
|.097
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|82
|13
|21
|34
|7
|61
|0
|1
|3
|162
|.080
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|81
|17
|17
|34
|7
|32
|0
|1
|3
|124
|.137
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|82
|5
|25
|30
|11
|43
|1
|0
|2
|144
|.035
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|80
|10
|19
|29
|9
|16
|0
|0
|1
|76
|.132
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|76
|7
|20
|27
|18
|8
|0
|0
|1
|131
|.053
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|73
|9
|13
|22
|4
|16
|2
|0
|3
|80
|.113
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|78
|6
|8
|14
|23
|35
|0
|1
|2
|93
|.065
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|53
|2
|10
|12
|7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|73
|5
|6
|11
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|98
|.051
|D
|41
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|23
|3
|7
|10
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|38
|2
|6
|8
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.029
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|17
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|5
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|13
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|17
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|262
|425
|687
|182
|614
|50
|11
|48
|2852
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|210
|349
|559
|-214
|611
|40
|6
|27
|2132
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|34
|1984
|2.48
|21
|11
|1
|1
|82
|849
|0.903
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|27
|1561
|2.23
|19
|3
|3
|4
|58
|644
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|24
|1403
|2.44
|12
|7
|5
|4
|57
|627
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4990
|2.4
|52
|21
|9
|9
|197
|2120
|.902
|262
|425
|614
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4990
|3.05
|30
|39
|13
|6
|250
|2839
|.908
|210
|349
|611
