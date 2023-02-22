THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|56
|22
|29
|51
|9
|26
|7
|0
|4
|174
|.126
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|49
|25
|25
|50
|13
|22
|5
|3
|6
|152
|.164
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|56
|21
|28
|49
|3
|61
|4
|0
|2
|182
|.115
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|56
|11
|32
|43
|12
|38
|2
|0
|1
|170
|.065
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|56
|12
|18
|30
|14
|10
|0
|1
|0
|126
|.095
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|56
|11
|17
|28
|8
|41
|0
|1
|1
|113
|.097
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|46
|7
|21
|28
|8
|14
|3
|2
|1
|106
|.066
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|53
|10
|17
|27
|8
|19
|7
|0
|4
|94
|.106
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|55
|15
|12
|27
|8
|16
|0
|1
|3
|81
|.185
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|56
|10
|14
|24
|5
|38
|2
|1
|2
|79
|.127
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|55
|10
|14
|24
|13
|30
|3
|1
|2
|123
|.081
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|56
|4
|17
|21
|12
|23
|1
|0
|2
|100
|.040
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|54
|6
|14
|20
|7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|55
|7
|11
|18
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3
|63
|.111
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|50
|3
|12
|15
|14
|6
|0
|0
|1
|83
|.036
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|56
|5
|7
|12
|22
|33
|0
|1
|2
|63
|.079
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|47
|2
|10
|12
|9
|18
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|50
|5
|4
|9
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.066
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|5
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|189
|308
|497
|177
|451
|37
|11
|35
|1957
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|146
|240
|386
|-200
|436
|34
|5
|16
|1485
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Antti Raanta
|20
|1179
|2.44
|14
|2
|3
|2
|48
|491
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|19
|1108
|2.43
|14
|4
|0
|0
|45
|488
|0.908
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|19
|1106
|2.33
|10
|4
|5
|3
|43
|497
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|3415
|2.43
|38
|10
|8
|5
|136
|1476
|.902
|189
|308
|451
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|3415
|3.27
|18
|28
|10
|2
|183
|1951
|.903
|146
|240
|436
