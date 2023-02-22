THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas56222951926704174.126
F20Sebastian Aho492525501322536152.164
F37Andrei Svechnikov56212849361402182.115
D8Brent Burns561132431238201170.065
F24Seth Jarvis561218301410010126.095
F48Jordan Martinook56111728841011113.097
F86Teuvo Teravainen4672128814321106.066
F23Stefan Noesen5310172781970494.106
F11Jordan Staal5515122781601381.185
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi5610142453821279.127
D76Brady Skjei551014241330312123.081
D22Brett Pesce56417211223102100.040
F71Jesper Fast546142071000149.122
F26Paul Stastny557111811420363.111
D74Jaccob Slavin503121514600183.036
D5Jalen Chatfield565712223301263.079
D44Calvin de Haan472101291800045.044
F21Derek Stepan505498800076.066
D15Dylan Coghlan16033-1200028.000
F67Max Pacioretty53030210016.188
F18Jack Drury2102241000032.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
TEAM TOTALS561893084971774513711351957.097
OPPONENT TOTALS56146240386-200436345161485.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Antti Raanta2011792.4414232484910.902000
31Frederik Andersen1911082.4314400454880.908010
52Pyotr Kochetkov1911062.3310453434970.913000
TEAM TOTALS5634152.433810851361476.902189308451
OPPONENT TOTALS5634153.2718281021831951.903146240436

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you