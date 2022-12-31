THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas36152035720402127.118
F37Andrei Svechnikov36191332024401112.170
F20Sebastian Aho2911172801820386.128
D8Brent Burns3642226726201112.036
F24Seth Jarvis36613194400072.083
F48Jordan Martinook3691019112400172.125
F23Stefan Noesen358101831760273.110
F11Jordan Staal361081881000356.179
D76Brady Skjei35691513811279.076
F71Jesper Fast3459149600132.156
F86Teuvo Teravainen26310131621061.049
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi366612-12620255.109
D22Brett Pesce3621012101410258.034
D74Jaccob Slavin36281010600160.033
F26Paul Stastny3518921400136.028
D44Calvin de Haan2915601400026.038
F21Derek Stepan332244600053.038
D5Jalen Chatfield3611222100038.026
D15Dylan Coghlan70220200013.000
F18Jack Drury2102241000032.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
TEAM TOTALS3611118529694284242221255.088
OPPONENT TOTALS3690155245-10328223512944.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
52Pyotr Kochetkov158641.9410143283890.928000
32Antti Raanta148282.539222353490.9000
31Frederik Andersen84852.725300222010.891000
TEAM TOTALS3621942.362466585939.905111185284
OPPONENT TOTALS3621943.01218621081252.91290155282

