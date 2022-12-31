THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|36
|15
|20
|35
|7
|20
|4
|0
|2
|127
|.118
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|36
|19
|13
|32
|0
|24
|4
|0
|1
|112
|.170
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|29
|11
|17
|28
|0
|18
|2
|0
|3
|86
|.128
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|36
|4
|22
|26
|7
|26
|2
|0
|1
|112
|.036
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|36
|6
|13
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.083
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|36
|9
|10
|19
|11
|24
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.125
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|35
|8
|10
|18
|3
|17
|6
|0
|2
|73
|.110
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|36
|10
|8
|18
|8
|10
|0
|0
|3
|56
|.179
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|35
|6
|9
|15
|13
|8
|1
|1
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|34
|5
|9
|14
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.156
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|26
|3
|10
|13
|1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|61
|.049
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|36
|6
|6
|12
|-1
|26
|2
|0
|2
|55
|.109
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|36
|2
|10
|12
|10
|14
|1
|0
|2
|58
|.034
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|36
|2
|8
|10
|10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.033
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|35
|1
|8
|9
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.028
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|33
|2
|2
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|36
|1
|1
|2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|111
|185
|296
|94
|284
|24
|2
|22
|1255
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|90
|155
|245
|-103
|282
|23
|5
|12
|944
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|15
|864
|1.94
|10
|1
|4
|3
|28
|389
|0.928
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|14
|828
|2.53
|9
|2
|2
|2
|35
|349
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|8
|485
|2.72
|5
|3
|0
|0
|22
|201
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2194
|2.36
|24
|6
|6
|5
|85
|939
|.905
|111
|185
|284
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2194
|3.0
|12
|18
|6
|2
|108
|1252
|.912
|90
|155
|282
