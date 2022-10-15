THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas2224400005.400
F37Andrei Svechnikov2112200005.200
F20Sebastian Aho2101120016.167
F24Seth Jarvis2101100006.167
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi2011320002.000
F48Jordan Martinook2011100003.000
D22Brett Pesce2011520005.000
D76Brady Skjei2101400015.200
F26Paul Stastny2011020002.000
F21Derek Stepan2011100007.000
F86Teuvo Teravainen2011220006.000
D8Brent Burns2000000008.000
D5Jalen Chatfield2000-150004.000
F71Jesper Fast2000-100000.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
F23Stefan Noesen1000000005.000
D74Jaccob Slavin2000000002.000
F11Jordan Staal2000-100005.000
D44Calvin de Haan2000-120002.000
TEAM TOTALS26915201900278.077
OPPONENT TOTALS2235-201500051.039
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen1601.010001320.969000
32Antti Raanta1601.010001190.947000
TEAM TOTALS21201.02000251.9616919
OPPONENT TOTALS21203.00200678.9232315

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you