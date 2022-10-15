THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|6
|9
|15
|20
|19
|0
|0
|2
|78
|.077
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-20
|15
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|0.969
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.947
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|51
|.961
|6
|9
|19
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|3.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|78
|.923
|2
|3
|15
