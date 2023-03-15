THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas662536611130804200.125
F20Sebastian Aho592728551126637182.148
F37Andrei Svechnikov64233255671504205.112
D8Brent Burns661239511640202201.060
F24Seth Jarvis661320331512010147.088
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi66141933114031295.147
F86Teuvo Teravainen561023331314521123.081
D76Brady Skjei651316291334312144.090
F11Jordan Staal6516132942201393.172
F48Jordan Martinook66111728345011130.085
F23Stefan Noesen63101828926704110.091
D22Brett Pesce66421251439102118.034
F71Jesper Fast648142241200162.129
D74Jaccob Slavin6061521178001109.055
F26Paul Stastny648122021420372.111
D5Jalen Chatfield625712203301278.064
D44Calvin de Haan532101272000051.039
F21Derek Stepan5955109800086.058
D41Shayne Gostisbehere7224-4020013.154
D15Dylan Coghlan17033-1200029.000
F18Jack Drury2212351000133.030
F67Max Pacioretty53030210016.188
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
F13Jesse Puljujarvi3000-220005.000
TEAM TOTALS662183535711835204511402304.095
OPPONENT TOTALS66166271437-209513345201699.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen2514462.417701585990.903010
32Antti Raanta2313192.3216233515510.907000
52Pyotr Kochetkov2112262.2511554465390.915000
TEAM TOTALS6640202.354414881551689.902218353520
OPPONENT TOTALS6640203.1822331142102296.905166271513

