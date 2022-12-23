THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|33
|14
|17
|31
|7
|18
|4
|0
|1
|116
|.121
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|33
|17
|12
|29
|0
|20
|3
|0
|1
|98
|.173
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|26
|11
|16
|27
|2
|18
|2
|0
|3
|77
|.143
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|33
|4
|19
|23
|7
|24
|2
|0
|1
|105
|.038
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|33
|6
|11
|17
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.092
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|32
|6
|10
|16
|4
|17
|4
|0
|1
|65
|.092
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|33
|7
|8
|15
|7
|22
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.108
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|32
|6
|8
|14
|11
|8
|1
|1
|2
|71
|.085
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|33
|10
|4
|14
|5
|10
|0
|0
|3
|53
|.189
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|31
|2
|9
|11
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.077
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|23
|2
|9
|11
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|.038
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|33
|2
|8
|10
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.035
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|33
|4
|5
|9
|-1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|33
|2
|6
|8
|8
|12
|1
|0
|2
|53
|.038
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|32
|1
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.030
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|26
|1
|5
|6
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|30
|2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|33
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|98
|160
|258
|79
|260
|19
|2
|19
|1135
|.086
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|85
|147
|232
|-86
|256
|23
|3
|12
|870
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|15
|864
|1.94
|10
|1
|4
|3
|28
|389
|0.928
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|11
|648
|2.77
|6
|2
|2
|0
|30
|275
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|8
|485
|2.72
|5
|3
|0
|0
|22
|201
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|2014
|2.42
|21
|6
|6
|3
|80
|865
|.902
|98
|160
|260
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|2014
|2.88
|12
|15
|6
|2
|95
|1132
|.914
|85
|147
|256
