THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas33141731718401116.121
F37Andrei Svechnikov3317122902030198.173
F20Sebastian Aho2611162721820377.143
D8Brent Burns3341923724201105.038
F24Seth Jarvis33611176400065.092
F23Stefan Noesen326101641740165.092
F48Jordan Martinook33781572200165.108
D76Brady Skjei32681411811271.085
F11Jordan Staal331041451000353.189
F71Jesper Fast3129114400126.077
F86Teuvo Teravainen2329112411052.038
D74Jaccob Slavin3328108600157.035
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi33459-12610148.083
D22Brett Pesce3326881210253.038
F26Paul Stastny3216701200133.030
D44Calvin de Haan2615601200023.043
F21Derek Stepan302244400048.042
D5Jalen Chatfield3311211900033.030
D15Dylan Coghlan70220200013.000
F18Jack Drury2102241000032.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
TEAM TOTALS339816025879260192191135.086
OPPONENT TOTALS3385147232-8625623312870.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
52Pyotr Kochetkov158641.9410143283890.928000
32Antti Raanta116482.776220302750.891000
31Frederik Andersen84852.725300222010.891000
TEAM TOTALS3320142.422166380865.90298160260
OPPONENT TOTALS3320142.88121562951132.91485147256

