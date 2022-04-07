THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|67
|31
|38
|69
|14
|36
|13
|1
|7
|193
|.161
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|67
|27
|33
|60
|16
|69
|8
|0
|5
|223
|.121
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|65
|18
|39
|57
|18
|20
|8
|2
|1
|175
|.103
|F
|16
|Vincent Trocheck
|70
|18
|28
|46
|16
|72
|6
|0
|3
|136
|.132
|D
|77
|Tony DeAngelo
|52
|10
|35
|45
|27
|52
|2
|0
|2
|121
|.083
|F
|21
|Nino Niederreiter
|63
|22
|15
|37
|20
|20
|4
|0
|4
|125
|.176
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|68
|3
|34
|37
|24
|10
|1
|0
|0
|135
|.022
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|66
|13
|22
|35
|5
|24
|2
|1
|6
|128
|.102
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|70
|8
|21
|29
|16
|42
|0
|0
|0
|156
|.051
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|56
|13
|15
|28
|9
|14
|1
|0
|2
|87
|.149
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|70
|12
|14
|26
|16
|4
|1
|0
|1
|81
|.148
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|63
|11
|15
|26
|5
|37
|0
|0
|3
|79
|.139
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|68
|8
|18
|26
|8
|16
|1
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|58
|7
|17
|24
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|127
|.055
|D
|28
|Ian Cole
|66
|2
|16
|18
|13
|74
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.029
|F
|18
|Derek Stepan
|52
|8
|8
|16
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|87
|.092
|D
|25
|Ethan Bear
|51
|4
|9
|13
|5
|18
|0
|0
|2
|85
|.047
|F
|78
|Steven Lorentz
|60
|7
|5
|12
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.101
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|47
|3
|7
|10
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.052
|D
|7
|Brendan Smith
|36
|3
|2
|5
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.067
|D
|64
|Jalen Chatfield
|16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|7
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|41
|Josh Leivo
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|72
|Jack Drury
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|57
|Andrew Poturalski
|2
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|44
|Joey Keane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|29
|Stefan Noesen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|C.J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|231
|405
|636
|227
|651
|48
|4
|44
|2366
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|166
|272
|438
|-242
|546
|29
|3
|23
|1997
|.083
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|48
|2837
|2.07
|33
|12
|3
|4
|98
|1322
|0.926
|0
|4
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|21
|1180
|2.39
|11
|4
|4
|2
|47
|563
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Jack LaFontaine
|2
|74
|7.2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|41
|0.78
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|2
|122
|2.93
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|65
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4247
|2.29
|45
|17
|8
|6
|160
|1991
|.917
|231
|405
|651
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4247
|3.11
|25
|39
|6
|3
|218
|2353
|.902
|166
|272
|546
