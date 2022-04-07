THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Sebastian Aho6731386914361317193.161
F37Andrei Svechnikov672733601669805223.121
F86Teuvo Teravainen651839571820821175.103
F16Vincent Trocheck701828461672603136.132
D77Tony DeAngelo521035452752202121.083
F21Nino Niederreiter632215372020404125.176
D74Jaccob Slavin68334372410100135.022
F88Martin Necas66132235524216128.102
D76Brady Skjei70821291642000156.051
F24Seth Jarvis5613152891410287.149
F71Jesper Fast7012142616410181.148
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi6311152653700379.139
F11Jordan Staal6881826816101124.065
D22Brett Pesce5871724135103127.055
D28Ian Cole6621618137400170.029
F18Derek Stepan52881611200087.092
D25Ethan Bear51491351800285.047
F78Steven Lorentz607512-1800169.101
F48Jordan Martinook47371011600158.052
D7Brendan Smith3632543200145.067
D64Jalen Chatfield160331800025.000
F13Max Domi7033340006.000
F41Josh Leivo71231200010.100
F72Jack Drury2202320006.333
F57Andrew Poturalski2022-100004.000
D44Joey Keane1000020001.000
D42Maxime Lajoie5000200006.000
F29Stefan Noesen2000100004.000
F47C.J. Smith1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS70231405636227651484442366.098
OPPONENT TOTALS70166272438-242546293231997.083
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen4828372.073312349813220.926040
32Antti Raanta2111802.3911442475630.917000
80Jack LaFontaine2747.201009410.78000
34Alex Lyon21222.9310106650.908000
TEAM TOTALS7042472.294517861601991.917231405651
OPPONENT TOTALS7042473.112539632182353.902166272546

