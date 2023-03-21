THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas68273764930904207.130
F20Sebastian Aho613028581228638190.158
F37Andrei Svechnikov64233255671504205.112
D8Brent Burns681240521740202204.059
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi6814203484431299.141
F86Teuvo Teravainen581024341114521127.079
F24Seth Jarvis681320331412010153.085
D76Brady Skjei671517321236312149.101
F48Jordan Martinook68111829345011135.081
F23Stefan Noesen651019291026704114.088
F11Jordan Staal6716132952401396.167
D22Brett Pesce68422261339102119.034
F71Jesper Fast668142241200162.129
D74Jaccob Slavin6261622178001110.055
F26Paul Stastny648122021420372.111
D5Jalen Chatfield645712193301278.064
D44Calvin de Haan532101272000051.039
F21Derek Stepan6155109800089.056
D41Shayne Gostisbehere9235-4020016.125
D15Dylan Coghlan17033-1200029.000
F18Jack Drury2412351000137.027
F67Max Pacioretty53030210016.188
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
F13Jesse Puljujarvi5000-2200012.000
TEAM TOTALS682253635881765304611412372.095
OPPONENT TOTALS68175287462-202521365211756.100
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen2615042.4718701626320.902010
32Antti Raanta2313192.3216233515510.907000
52Pyotr Kochetkov2212862.3811654515630.909000
TEAM TOTALS6841412.414515881641746.900225363530
OPPONENT TOTALS6841413.1923331242172363.905175287521

