THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Sebastian Aho7134417517361318198.172
F37Andrei Svechnikov712937662075805231.126
F86Teuvo Teravainen691940592122821183.104
D77Tony DeAngelo561037472954202131.076
F16Vincent Trocheck741928471874603148.128
F21Nino Niederreiter672217392320404131.168
D74Jaccob Slavin72335383210100150.020
F88Martin Necas70132235328216136.096
F24Seth Jarvis60141933111610292.152
D76Brady Skjei74824321544000162.049
F11Jordan Staal721418321116102133.105
F71Jesper Fast7412183019410187.138
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi6311152653700379.139
D22Brett Pesce6271825137103130.054
D28Ian Cole6921618177600173.027
F18Derek Stepan548816-11200088.091
D25Ethan Bear53491332000285.047
F78Steven Lorentz627512-1800173.096
F48Jordan Martinook51471101600263.063
D7Brendan Smith3932543400148.063
F13Max Domi110445800010.000
D64Jalen Chatfield160331800025.000
F41Josh Leivo71231200010.100
F72Jack Drury2202320006.333
F57Andrew Poturalski2022-100004.000
D44Joey Keane1000020001.000
D42Maxime Lajoie5000200006.000
F29Stefan Noesen2000100004.000
F47C.J. Smith1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS74246431677258685484472487.099
OPPONENT TOTALS74175289464-274572293242094.084
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen5130152.0735133410413980.926040
32Antti Raanta2212402.4212442505840.914000
80Jack LaFontaine2747.201009410.78000
34Alex Lyon21222.9310106650.908000
TEAM TOTALS7444872.284818861692088.916246431685
OPPONENT TOTALS7444873.112642632302471.901175289572

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you