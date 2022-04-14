THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|71
|34
|41
|75
|17
|36
|13
|1
|8
|198
|.172
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|71
|29
|37
|66
|20
|75
|8
|0
|5
|231
|.126
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|69
|19
|40
|59
|21
|22
|8
|2
|1
|183
|.104
|D
|77
|Tony DeAngelo
|56
|10
|37
|47
|29
|54
|2
|0
|2
|131
|.076
|F
|16
|Vincent Trocheck
|74
|19
|28
|47
|18
|74
|6
|0
|3
|148
|.128
|F
|21
|Nino Niederreiter
|67
|22
|17
|39
|23
|20
|4
|0
|4
|131
|.168
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|72
|3
|35
|38
|32
|10
|1
|0
|0
|150
|.020
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|70
|13
|22
|35
|3
|28
|2
|1
|6
|136
|.096
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|60
|14
|19
|33
|11
|16
|1
|0
|2
|92
|.152
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|74
|8
|24
|32
|15
|44
|0
|0
|0
|162
|.049
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|72
|14
|18
|32
|11
|16
|1
|0
|2
|133
|.105
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|74
|12
|18
|30
|19
|4
|1
|0
|1
|87
|.138
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|63
|11
|15
|26
|5
|37
|0
|0
|3
|79
|.139
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|62
|7
|18
|25
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|130
|.054
|D
|28
|Ian Cole
|69
|2
|16
|18
|17
|76
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.027
|F
|18
|Derek Stepan
|54
|8
|8
|16
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.091
|D
|25
|Ethan Bear
|53
|4
|9
|13
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|85
|.047
|F
|78
|Steven Lorentz
|62
|7
|5
|12
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.096
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|51
|4
|7
|11
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|63
|.063
|D
|7
|Brendan Smith
|39
|3
|2
|5
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.063
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|11
|0
|4
|4
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|64
|Jalen Chatfield
|16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|F
|41
|Josh Leivo
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|72
|Jack Drury
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|57
|Andrew Poturalski
|2
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|44
|Joey Keane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|29
|Stefan Noesen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|C.J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|246
|431
|677
|258
|685
|48
|4
|47
|2487
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|175
|289
|464
|-274
|572
|29
|3
|24
|2094
|.084
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|51
|3015
|2.07
|35
|13
|3
|4
|104
|1398
|0.926
|0
|4
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|22
|1240
|2.42
|12
|4
|4
|2
|50
|584
|0.914
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Jack LaFontaine
|2
|74
|7.2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|41
|0.78
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|2
|122
|2.93
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|65
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|4487
|2.28
|48
|18
|8
|6
|169
|2088
|.916
|246
|431
|685
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|4487
|3.11
|26
|42
|6
|3
|230
|2471
|.901
|175
|289
|572
