THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023
Carolina Hurricanes
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Martin Necas
|65
|25
|35
|60
|8
|30
|8
|0
|4
|199
|.126
|F
|20
|Sebastian Aho
|58
|27
|28
|55
|12
|26
|6
|3
|7
|182
|.148
|F
|37
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|6
|71
|5
|0
|4
|205
|.112
|D
|8
|Brent Burns
|65
|12
|39
|51
|15
|40
|2
|0
|2
|199
|.060
|F
|86
|Teuvo Teravainen
|55
|10
|23
|33
|9
|14
|5
|2
|1
|122
|.082
|F
|24
|Seth Jarvis
|65
|13
|19
|32
|15
|12
|0
|1
|0
|145
|.090
|F
|82
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|65
|12
|18
|30
|7
|40
|3
|1
|2
|92
|.130
|F
|11
|Jordan Staal
|64
|16
|13
|29
|6
|22
|0
|1
|3
|91
|.176
|F
|48
|Jordan Martinook
|65
|11
|17
|28
|5
|45
|0
|1
|1
|130
|.085
|F
|23
|Stefan Noesen
|62
|10
|17
|27
|8
|21
|7
|0
|4
|106
|.094
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|64
|12
|15
|27
|12
|32
|3
|1
|2
|142
|.085
|D
|22
|Brett Pesce
|65
|4
|20
|24
|13
|39
|1
|0
|2
|116
|.034
|F
|71
|Jesper Fast
|63
|8
|14
|22
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.129
|D
|74
|Jaccob Slavin
|59
|5
|15
|20
|16
|8
|0
|0
|1
|106
|.047
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|64
|8
|12
|20
|2
|14
|2
|0
|3
|72
|.111
|D
|5
|Jalen Chatfield
|62
|5
|7
|12
|20
|33
|0
|1
|2
|78
|.064
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|53
|2
|10
|12
|7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|21
|Derek Stepan
|58
|5
|5
|10
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|86
|.058
|D
|41
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|6
|2
|2
|4
|-4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|D
|15
|Dylan Coghlan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|5
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|18
|Jack Drury
|21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|73
|Ondrej Kase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|42
|Maxime Lajoie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|13
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|213
|347
|560
|173
|513
|45
|11
|39
|2279
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|163
|267
|430
|-198
|504
|34
|5
|20
|1675
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|24
|1386
|2.38
|16
|7
|0
|1
|55
|575
|0.904
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Antti Raanta
|23
|1319
|2.32
|16
|2
|3
|3
|51
|551
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|21
|1226
|2.25
|11
|5
|5
|4
|46
|539
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3960
|2.34
|43
|14
|8
|8
|152
|1665
|.903
|213
|347
|513
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3960
|3.17
|22
|32
|11
|4
|206
|2272
|.907
|163
|267
|504
