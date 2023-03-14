THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Martin Necas65253560830804199.126
F20Sebastian Aho582728551226637182.148
F37Andrei Svechnikov64233255671504205.112
D8Brent Burns651239511540202199.060
F86Teuvo Teravainen55102333914521122.082
F24Seth Jarvis651319321512010145.090
F82Jesperi Kotkaniemi6512183074031292.130
F11Jordan Staal6416132962201391.176
F48Jordan Martinook65111728545011130.085
F23Stefan Noesen62101727821704106.094
D76Brady Skjei641215271232312142.085
D22Brett Pesce65420241339102116.034
F71Jesper Fast638142261200162.129
D74Jaccob Slavin5951520168001106.047
F26Paul Stastny648122021420372.111
D5Jalen Chatfield625712203301278.064
D44Calvin de Haan532101272000051.039
F21Derek Stepan5855108800086.058
D41Shayne Gostisbehere6224-4020012.167
D15Dylan Coghlan16033-1200028.000
F67Max Pacioretty53030210016.188
F18Jack Drury2102241000032.000
F73Ondrej Kase1000000000.000
D42Maxime Lajoie3000000002.000
F13Jesse Puljujarvi2000-120005.000
TEAM TOTALS652133475601735134511392279.093
OPPONENT TOTALS65163267430-198504345201675.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Frederik Andersen2413862.3816701555750.904010
32Antti Raanta2313192.3216233515510.907000
52Pyotr Kochetkov2112262.2511554465390.915000
TEAM TOTALS6539602.344314881521665.903213347513
OPPONENT TOTALS6539603.1722321142062272.907163267504

