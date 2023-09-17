|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Carolina League Playoffs
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Down East 2, Carolina 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East 4, Carolina 3
Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina 6, Down East 5, 10 innings
Friday, Sept. 15: Down East 4, Carolina 3
|Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Thursday, Sept. 14: Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 0
Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston 18, Myrtle Beach 4
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Charleston, Down East
Sunday, Sept. 17: Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
