|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Carolina League Playoffs
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Down East vs. Carolina
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach vs. Charleston
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: TBD at TBD, TBD
