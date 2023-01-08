Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mayfield
|206
|119
|57.8
|1313
|6.37
|6
|2.9
|6
|2.9
|75t
|74.4
|Darnold
|140
|82
|58.6
|1143
|8.16
|7
|5.0
|3
|2.1
|52
|92.6
|Walker
|106
|63
|59.4
|731
|6.9
|3
|2.8
|3
|2.8
|62t
|78.0
|Eason
|5
|3
|60.0
|59
|11.8
|0
|0.0
|1
|20.0
|49
|61.7
|TEAM
|457
|267
|58.4
|2996
|7.1
|16
|3.5
|13
|2.8
|75t
|80.2
|OPPONENTS
|580
|383
|66.0
|3868
|7.07
|25
|4.3
|10
|1.7
|63t
|93.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Foreman
|203
|914
|4.5
|60
|5
|Hubbard
|95
|466
|4.9
|35
|2
|McCaffrey
|85
|393
|4.6
|49
|2
|Darnold
|26
|106
|4.1
|26
|2
|Blackshear
|23
|77
|3.3
|16
|3
|Shenault
|9
|65
|7.2
|41t
|1
|Moore
|10
|53
|5.3
|11
|0
|Mayfield
|16
|52
|3.3
|17
|1
|S.Brown
|9
|43
|4.8
|7
|0
|Walker
|6
|39
|6.5
|20
|0
|Chandler
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|483
|2210
|4.6
|60
|16
|OPPONENTS
|488
|2085
|4.3
|52
|17
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Moore
|63
|888
|14.1
|62t
|7
|McCaffrey
|33
|277
|8.4
|49
|1
|Marshall
|28
|490
|17.5
|43
|1
|Shenault
|27
|272
|10.1
|67t
|1
|S.Smith
|22
|296
|13.5
|38
|2
|Thomas
|21
|197
|9.4
|50
|0
|Tremble
|19
|174
|9.2
|29t
|3
|Hubbard
|14
|171
|12.2
|45
|0
|Anderson
|13
|206
|15.8
|75t
|1
|Blackshear
|10
|93
|9.3
|27
|0
|Ricci
|8
|100
|12.5
|32
|0
|Foreman
|5
|26
|5.2
|23
|0
|S.Brown
|2
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|Sullivan
|2
|46
|23.0
|33
|0
|TEAM
|267
|3246
|12.2
|75t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|383
|4098
|10.7
|63t
|25
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Horn
|3
|49
|16.3
|31
|0
|Henderson
|2
|74
|37.0
|54
|0
|Jackson
|2
|30
|15.0
|30t
|1
|Luvu
|1
|33
|33.0
|33t
|1
|Roy
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|D.Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|189
|18.9
|54
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|166
|12.8
|41t
|2
|SACKS
|NO.
|Burns
|12.5
|Luvu
|7.0
|Haynes
|5.0
|Gross-Matos
|2.5
|Barno
|2.0
|Wilson
|2.0
|D.Brown
|1.0
|Chinn
|1.0
|Ioannidis
|1.0
|Littleton
|0.5
|Thompson
|0.5
|TEAM
|35.0
|OPPONENTS
|36.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Hekker
|81
|3925
|48.5
|44.2
|39
|68
|0
|TEAM
|81
|3925
|48.5
|44.2
|39
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|78
|3581
|45.9
|40.3
|25
|68
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Blackshear
|6
|0
|55
|9.2
|21
|0
|S.Smith
|23
|0
|143
|6.2
|22
|0
|Roberts
|4
|0
|18
|4.5
|10
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|34
|0
|216
|6.4
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|0
|231
|8.6
|27
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Shenault
|3
|82
|27.3
|36
|0
|Blackshear
|19
|513
|27.0
|66
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|104
|20.8
|36
|0
|Roberts
|2
|35
|17.5
|18
|0
|Tremble
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Horn
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|31
|747
|24.1
|66
|0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|738
|22.4
|50
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|Blackshear
|1
|0
|0
|Carrie
|0
|0
|1
|Darnold
|6
|3
|0
|Ekwonu
|0
|1
|0
|Elflein
|1
|0
|0
|Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|Gross-Matos
|1
|1
|3
|Haynes
|0
|0
|1
|Henderson
|0
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|2
|0
|0
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall
|2
|1
|0
|Mayfield
|6
|4
|0
|McCaffrey
|0
|1
|0
|Ricci
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|S.Smith
|4
|1
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|2
|0
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|Woods
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|29
|19
|7
|OPPONENTS
|16
|7
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|47
|107
|63
|130
|0
|347
|OPPONENTS
|41
|119
|70
|141
|3
|374
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Pineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|35
|54
|0
|129
|Moore
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Foreman
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Blackshear
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|McCaffrey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tremble
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Darnold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hubbard
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Shenault
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|S.Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Anderson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Haynes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Luvu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Marshall
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mayfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|36
|16
|16
|2
|33
|35
|54
|0
|315
|OPPONENTS
|44
|17
|25
|0
|24
|33
|58
|0
|336
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Pineiro
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|16/
|17
|13/
|14
|2/
|2
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|16/
|17
|13/
|14
|2/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|7
|12/
|13
|2/
|6
|4/
|7
