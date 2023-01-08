Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mayfield20611957.813136.3762.962.975t74.4
Darnold1408258.611438.1675.032.15292.6
Walker1066359.47316.932.832.862t78.0
Eason5360.05911.800.0120.04961.7
TEAM45726758.429967.1163.5132.875t80.2
OPPONENTS58038366.038687.07254.3101.763t93.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Foreman2039144.5605
Hubbard954664.9352
McCaffrey853934.6492
Darnold261064.1262
Blackshear23773.3163
Shenault9657.241t1
Moore10535.3110
Mayfield16523.3171
S.Brown9434.870
Walker6396.5200
Chandler122.020
TEAM48322104.66016
OPPONENTS48820854.35217

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore6388814.162t7
McCaffrey332778.4491
Marshall2849017.5431
Shenault2727210.167t1
S.Smith2229613.5382
Thomas211979.4500
Tremble191749.229t3
Hubbard1417112.2450
Anderson1320615.875t1
Blackshear10939.3270
Ricci810012.5320
Foreman5265.2230
S.Brown2105.090
Sullivan24623.0330
TEAM267324612.275t16
OPPONENTS383409810.763t25

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Horn34916.3310
Henderson27437.0540
Jackson23015.030t1
Luvu13333.033t1
Roy133.030
D.Brown100.000
TEAM1018918.9542
OPPONENTS1316612.841t2

SACKSNO.
Burns12.5
Luvu7.0
Haynes5.0
Gross-Matos2.5
Barno2.0
Wilson2.0
D.Brown1.0
Chinn1.0
Ioannidis1.0
Littleton0.5
Thompson0.5
TEAM35.0
OPPONENTS36.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Hekker81392548.544.239680
TEAM81392548.544.239680
OPPONENTS78358145.940.325680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Blackshear60559.2210
S.Smith2301436.2220
Roberts40184.5100
Taylor1000.000
TEAM3402166.4220
OPPONENTS2702318.6270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Shenault38227.3360
Blackshear1951327.0660
Hubbard510420.8360
Roberts23517.5180
Tremble188.080
Sullivan155.050
Horn000.030
TEAM3174724.1660
OPPONENTS3373822.4500

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Anderson100
Blackshear100
Carrie001
Darnold630
Ekwonu010
Elflein100
Foreman100
Gross-Matos113
Haynes001
Henderson010
Hubbard200
Jordan010
Marshall210
Mayfield640
McCaffrey010
Ricci010
Roberts100
S.Smith410
Sullivan010
Taylor120
Thompson110
Tremble100
Woods002
TEAM29197
OPPONENTS1678

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM47107631300347
OPPONENTS41119701413374

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Pineiro000030323335540129
Moore707000000042
Foreman550000000032
Blackshear330000000018
McCaffrey321000000018
Tremble303000000018
Darnold220000000012
Hubbard220000000012
Shenault211000000012
S.Smith202000000012
Anderson10100000006
Haynes10010000006
Jackson10000000006
Jordan10010000006
Luvu10000000006
Marshall10100000006
Mayfield11000000006
TEAM361616230323335540315
OPPONENTS441725036402433580336

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/02/216/1713/142/2
TEAM0/02/216/1713/142/2
OPPONENTS0/06/712/132/64/7

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you