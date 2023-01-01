Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mayfield20611957.813136.3762.962.975t74.4
Darnold1257761.611008.875.610.852105.4
Walker1066359.47316.932.832.862t78.0
Eason5360.05911.800.0120.04961.7
TEAM44226259.329647.25163.6112.575t83.4
OPPONENTS55536866.337077.08244.3101.863t93.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Foreman1918464.4605
Hubbard743975.4352
McCaffrey853934.6492
Blackshear22763.5163
Darnold20743.7262
Shenault8648.041t1
Moore10535.3110
Mayfield16523.3171
S.Brown9434.870
Walker6396.5200
Chandler122.020
TEAM44220394.66016
OPPONENTS45619424.35217

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore6287814.262t7
McCaffrey332778.4491
Marshall2646718.0431
Shenault2626410.267t1
S.Smith2229613.5382
Thomas211979.4500
Tremble181729.629t3
Hubbard1417112.2450
Anderson1320615.875t1
Blackshear10939.3270
Ricci810012.5320
Foreman5265.2230
S.Brown2105.090
Sullivan24623.0330
TEAM262320312.275t16
OPPONENTS368392710.763t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Horn34916.3310
Henderson27437.0540
Jackson23015.030t1
Luvu13333.033t1
Roy133.030
D.Brown100.000
TEAM1018918.9542
OPPONENTS1111110.141t2

SACKSNO.
Burns12.5
Luvu7.0
Haynes5.0
Gross-Matos2.5
Wilson2.0
Barno1.0
D.Brown1.0
Chinn1.0
Ioannidis1.0
Littleton0.5
Thompson0.5
TEAM34.0
OPPONENTS34.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Hekker75364448.644.035680
TEAM75364448.644.035680
OPPONENTS73335746.040.223670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Blackshear60559.2210
S.Smith2301436.2220
Roberts30165.3100
Taylor1000.000
TEAM3302146.5220
OPPONENTS2702318.6270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Blackshear1849527.5660
Shenault38227.3360
Hubbard510420.8360
Roberts23517.5180
Tremble188.080
Sullivan155.050
Horn000.030
TEAM3072924.3660
OPPONENTS3373822.4500

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Anderson100
Blackshear100
Carrie001
Darnold420
Ekwonu010
Elflein100
Foreman100
Gross-Matos113
Haynes001
Henderson010
Hubbard200
Marshall210
Mayfield640
McCaffrey010
S.Smith410
Sullivan010
Taylor120
Thompson110
Tremble100
Woods001
TEAM26166
OPPONENTS1578

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM47107561270337
OPPONENTS34119701413367

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Pineiro000029313234540125
Moore707000000042
Foreman550000000032
Blackshear330000000018
McCaffrey321000000018
Tremble303000000018
Darnold220000000012
Hubbard220000000012
Shenault211000000012
S.Smith202000000012
Anderson10100000006
Haynes10010000006
Jackson10000000006
Luvu10000000006
Marshall10100000006
Mayfield11000000006
TEAM351616129313234540306
OPPONENTS431724035392431580330

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/02/216/1712/132/2
TEAM0/02/216/1712/132/2
OPPONENTS0/06/712/132/54/6

