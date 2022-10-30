Statistics after 8 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mayfield1538454.99626.2942.642.675t71.9
Walker805062.56147.6833.811.362t93.4
Eason5360.05911.800.0120.04961.7
TEAM23813757.614976.8772.962.575t78.0
OPPONENTS28118465.518566.88113.962.14989.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCaffrey853934.6492
Foreman532735.2603
Hubbard15976.517t1
Mayfield14402.9171
Moore7395.6110
S.Brown6274.570
Walker2199.5200
Elflein000.000
Shenault100.000
Blackshear4-4-1.030
TEAM1878844.7607
OPPONENTS24210134.2417

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCaffrey332778.4491
Moore3342512.962t3
Anderson1320615.875t1
Thomas1212010.0500
Marshall1014814.8390
Shenault812415.567t1
S.Smith810513.1310
Tremble88811.029t1
Ricci55811.6160
Hubbard3113.770
Foreman22713.5230
Sullivan24623.0330
TEAM137163511.975t7
OPPONENTS184193210.54911

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jackson23015.030t1
Henderson15454.0540
Luvu13333.033t1
D.Brown100.000
Horn100.000
TEAM611719.5542
OPPONENTS68914.841t2

SACKSNO.
Burns5.0
Wilson2.0
D.Brown1.0
Chinn1.0
Ioannidis1.0
Luvu1.0
Gross-Matos0.5
Littleton0.5
TEAM12.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Hekker40196949.243.817680
TEAM40196949.243.817680
OPPONENTS35169948.540.510670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Roberts101010.0100
S.Smith1501258.3220
TEAM1601358.4220
OPPONENTS1801468.1200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Blackshear822428.0480
Shenault38227.3360
Hubbard510420.8360
Roberts23517.5180
Sullivan155.050
TEAM1945023.7480
OPPONENTS1427519.6300

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Anderson100
Elflein100
Gross-Matos111
Haynes001
Hubbard100
Mayfield640
McCaffrey010
S.Smith100
Taylor010
Thompson110
TEAM1282
OPPONENTS1073

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM135326660158
OPPONENTS135141783186

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Pineiro00001213141654054
Foreman330000000020
McCaffrey321000000018
Moore303000000018
Anderson10100000006
Haynes10010000006
Hubbard11000000006
Jackson10000000006
Luvu10000000006
Mayfield11000000006
Shenault10100000006
Tremble10100000006
TEAM1777112131416540144
OPPONENTS20711018191619580168

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/00/08/95/61/1
TEAM0/00/08/95/61/1
OPPONENTS0/03/38/92/43/3

