Statistics after 8 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mayfield
|153
|84
|54.9
|962
|6.29
|4
|2.6
|4
|2.6
|75t
|71.9
|Walker
|80
|50
|62.5
|614
|7.68
|3
|3.8
|1
|1.3
|62t
|93.4
|Eason
|5
|3
|60.0
|59
|11.8
|0
|0.0
|1
|20.0
|49
|61.7
|TEAM
|238
|137
|57.6
|1497
|6.87
|7
|2.9
|6
|2.5
|75t
|78.0
|OPPONENTS
|281
|184
|65.5
|1856
|6.88
|11
|3.9
|6
|2.1
|49
|89.4
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCaffrey
|85
|393
|4.6
|49
|2
|Foreman
|53
|273
|5.2
|60
|3
|Hubbard
|15
|97
|6.5
|17t
|1
|Mayfield
|14
|40
|2.9
|17
|1
|Moore
|7
|39
|5.6
|11
|0
|S.Brown
|6
|27
|4.5
|7
|0
|Walker
|2
|19
|9.5
|20
|0
|Elflein
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Shenault
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Blackshear
|4
|-4
|-1.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|187
|884
|4.7
|60
|7
|OPPONENTS
|242
|1013
|4.2
|41
|7
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCaffrey
|33
|277
|8.4
|49
|1
|Moore
|33
|425
|12.9
|62t
|3
|Anderson
|13
|206
|15.8
|75t
|1
|Thomas
|12
|120
|10.0
|50
|0
|Marshall
|10
|148
|14.8
|39
|0
|Shenault
|8
|124
|15.5
|67t
|1
|S.Smith
|8
|105
|13.1
|31
|0
|Tremble
|8
|88
|11.0
|29t
|1
|Ricci
|5
|58
|11.6
|16
|0
|Hubbard
|3
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|Foreman
|2
|27
|13.5
|23
|0
|Sullivan
|2
|46
|23.0
|33
|0
|TEAM
|137
|1635
|11.9
|75t
|7
|OPPONENTS
|184
|1932
|10.5
|49
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jackson
|2
|30
|15.0
|30t
|1
|Henderson
|1
|54
|54.0
|54
|0
|Luvu
|1
|33
|33.0
|33t
|1
|D.Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Horn
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|117
|19.5
|54
|2
|OPPONENTS
|6
|89
|14.8
|41t
|2
|SACKS
|NO.
|Burns
|5.0
|Wilson
|2.0
|D.Brown
|1.0
|Chinn
|1.0
|Ioannidis
|1.0
|Luvu
|1.0
|Gross-Matos
|0.5
|Littleton
|0.5
|TEAM
|12.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Hekker
|40
|1969
|49.2
|43.8
|17
|68
|0
|TEAM
|40
|1969
|49.2
|43.8
|17
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|35
|1699
|48.5
|40.5
|10
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Roberts
|1
|0
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|S.Smith
|15
|0
|125
|8.3
|22
|0
|TEAM
|16
|0
|135
|8.4
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|0
|146
|8.1
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Blackshear
|8
|224
|28.0
|48
|0
|Shenault
|3
|82
|27.3
|36
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|104
|20.8
|36
|0
|Roberts
|2
|35
|17.5
|18
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|19
|450
|23.7
|48
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|275
|19.6
|30
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|Elflein
|1
|0
|0
|Gross-Matos
|1
|1
|1
|Haynes
|0
|0
|1
|Hubbard
|1
|0
|0
|Mayfield
|6
|4
|0
|McCaffrey
|0
|1
|0
|S.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|12
|8
|2
|OPPONENTS
|10
|7
|3
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|13
|53
|26
|66
|0
|158
|OPPONENTS
|13
|51
|41
|78
|3
|186
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Pineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|13
|14
|16
|54
|0
|54
|Foreman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|McCaffrey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Moore
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Anderson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Haynes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hubbard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Luvu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mayfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Shenault
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Tremble
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|17
|7
|7
|1
|12
|13
|14
|16
|54
|0
|144
|OPPONENTS
|20
|7
|11
|0
|18
|19
|16
|19
|58
|0
|168
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Pineiro
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|8/
|9
|5/
|6
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|8/
|9
|5/
|6
|1/
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|2/
|4
|3/
|3
