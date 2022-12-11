Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mayfield20611957.813136.3762.962.975t74.4
Walker1066359.47316.932.832.862t78.0
Darnold432558.12846.624.700.05293.6
Eason5360.05911.800.0120.04961.7
TEAM36021058.322006.63113.1102.875t76.9
OPPONENTS44629265.527916.64184.0102.24988.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Foreman1476374.3604
McCaffrey853934.6492
Hubbard552504.517t2
Blackshear19733.8162
Shenault7578.141t1
Mayfield16523.3171
Moore9455.0110
S.Brown9434.870
Walker6396.5200
Darnold7334.7261
Chandler122.020
TEAM36116244.56013
OPPONENTS36916744.55213

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore4660513.262t4
McCaffrey332778.4491
Shenault211989.467t1
Marshall1934618.2431
Thomas191769.3500
S.Smith1618511.6311
Anderson1320615.875t1
Tremble111019.229t2
Blackshear88210.3270
Hubbard8617.6170
Ricci7689.7160
Foreman5265.2230
S.Brown2105.090
Sullivan24623.0330
TEAM210238711.475t11
OPPONENTS292296110.14918

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Horn34916.3310
Henderson27437.0540
Jackson23015.030t1
Luvu13333.033t1
Roy133.030
D.Brown100.000
TEAM1018918.9542
OPPONENTS1011111.141t2

SACKSNO.
Burns10.5
Luvu5.0
Haynes4.0
Wilson2.0
Gross-Matos1.5
Barno1.0
D.Brown1.0
Chinn1.0
Ioannidis1.0
Littleton0.5
Thompson0.5
TEAM28.0
OPPONENTS28.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Hekker63308248.943.829680
TEAM63308248.943.829680
OPPONENTS61278845.739.419670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Roberts101010.0100
Blackshear50448.8210
S.Smith2001437.2220
Taylor1000.000
TEAM2701977.3220
OPPONENTS2602268.7270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Shenault38227.3360
Blackshear1335327.2660
Hubbard510420.8360
Roberts23517.5180
Tremble188.080
Sullivan155.050
Horn000.030
TEAM2558723.5660
OPPONENTS2758121.5500

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Anderson100
Blackshear100
Carrie001
Darnold110
Elflein100
Gross-Matos112
Haynes001
Hubbard100
Mayfield640
McCaffrey010
S.Smith310
Taylor120
Thompson110
Tremble100
TEAM18114
OPPONENTS1376

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM3376491020260
OPPONENTS20102571083290

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Pineiro00002123252754096
Foreman440000000026
Moore404000000024
McCaffrey321000000018
Blackshear220000000012
Hubbard220000000012
Shenault211000000012
Tremble202000000012
Anderson10100000006
Darnold11000000006
Haynes10010000006
Jackson10000000006
Luvu10000000006
Marshall10100000006
Mayfield11000000006
S.Smith10100000006
TEAM271311121232527540237
OPPONENTS331318029322126580261

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/01/113/1410/111/1
TEAM0/01/113/1410/111/1
OPPONENTS0/05/511/122/53/4

