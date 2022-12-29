CENT. MICHIGAN (5-8)
Ajiboye 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 2-10 0-0 4, Bass 5-15 2-3 16, Majerle 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 6-11 0-0 12, Zarzuela 8-17 1-1 19, McCaskill 3-6 2-2 8, Stafl 0-2 0-0 0, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 5-6 63.
MICHIGAN (7-5)
Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Dickinson 3-9 7-10 13, Bufkin 6-14 3-3 16, Je.Howard 4-14 1-2 12, McDaniel 3-7 3-4 10, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Ja.Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Tschetter 0-1 1-2 1, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 15-21 61.
Halftime_Michigan 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 6-29 (Bass 4-11, Zarzuela 2-7, McCaskill 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Stafl 0-2, Harding 0-7), Michigan 6-22 (Je.Howard 3-11, Baker 1-2, McDaniel 1-2, Bufkin 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Dickinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Stafl. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 40 (Harding 9), Michigan 29 (Dickinson 6). Assists_Cent. Michigan 6 (Taylor 3), Michigan 10 (McDaniel 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, Michigan 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.